Rock legend Vakarchuk reacts to Russian missile attack on hometown Lviv

After seeing the damage inflicted on his hometown of Lviv by a devastating Russian missile strike on Aug. 15, Ukrainian rock legend and former MP Svyatoslav Vakarchuk said the actions demonstrate the “vile and cynical” nature of the enemy.

Frontman of the most important musical group in Ukrainian history, Okean Elzy (Elsa’s Ocean), Vakarchuk reacted furiously to Russia’s latest terror attack on Ukraine.

Sharing a photo of a crater 9 meters deep and 20 meters in diameter located in the yard of a kindergarten, he captioned the post “no enemy can break Ukrainians.”

“The entirety of Ukraine doesn’t sleep, time and again. The Russian enemy conducts crimes, time and again. Vilely, cynically attacking kindergartens, houses, relentlessly claiming victims. But none of their attacks will break us. On the contrary, they make us even stronger. And more eager to win,” he wrote.

At least 15 people were injured in the attack on Lviv, with the youngest victim reportedly 10 years old. Twenty houses were destroyed, with at least 500 windows blown out because of the strikes.

Russia’s latest air assault against Ukraine

In Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, three people were killed and at least three others were injured after a strike on an industrial site. A fourth fatality was reported in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast at least one civilian was killed. Information is still being clarified.

In Dnipro, a popular sports complex that housed national championships and hundreds of children daily was destroyed. Two people were injured in the strikes and an 800 sq. m fire broke out.

In Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, a medical facility and a private enterprise were hit, with the attack leaving part of the city without water.

In Zaporizhzhya, a rocket destroyed the stadium of a local school.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 16 cruise missiles in the attack, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine