Rock and Rolling into Tejon

When Apex Space emerged from stealth last October, the company had a provocative goal: remove the “new bottleneck” hitting the space industry by manufacturing satellite buses at scale. To get there, Apex announced today that it has opened a new headquarters and production facility in California that will eventually scale up to manufacture 50 satellite platforms annually. The new facility, which stretches 46,000 square feet, is “essential for meeting customer demand,” Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon said in a statement.