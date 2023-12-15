Rock and Rolling into Tejon
Easton Stick will look to lead the Chargers to a win in his first NFL start.
Experts say there's a psychological marketing tactic at play.
Taylor Swift's Time Person of the Year cover is shaping up to be the highest-selling issue in the magazine's recent history.
Cash-back credit cards not only boost your spending power, but help you earn back a percentage of your spending. Here's how cash-back cards work.
The Video Game History Foundation has unveiled a digital library that offers remote access to the archive’s collection of gaming magazines, art books and various historical materials. This has been in the works for two years.
Spotify is testing an AI-powered feature that creates playlists from text prompts. The feature takes a short description and turns it into playlists.
Cruise is laying off 24 percent of its workforce, the company confirmed to Engadget. GM’s self-driving subsidiary says it will cut approximately 900 employees.
The 911 S/T is the priciest, purest 911 you can buy. As long as you have $300,000. And probably a place in line already.
When Apex Space emerged from stealth last October, the company had a provocative goal: remove the “new bottleneck” hitting the space industry by manufacturing satellite buses at scale. To get there, Apex announced today that it has opened a new headquarters and production facility in California that will eventually scale up to manufacture 50 satellite platforms annually. The new facility, which stretches 46,000 square feet, is “essential for meeting customer demand,” Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon said in a statement.
Intel on Thursday showed off its latest Xeon processor, as it works to grab greater market share in the AI space.
Threads has finally arrived in Europe over five months after it launched in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to rumors that no. 1 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola could flip his commitment from the University of Georgia to Nebraska.
Bombas, Lululemon, Lodge and more: These picks are perfect for the partner who has it all.
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams that league sources expect to be in play for the game, though no decision has been made.
Focus is on the Fed's last policy decision of 2023, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes.
Striking deals with AI companies could provide a brand new revenue source for publishers who are currently going through the worst year for the media business in decades.
2024 Honda Ridgeline starts at $41,125, which is $950 more than before. TrailSport trim take the spot of the former penultimate RTL-E.
Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. In a new video, the machine is shown squatting and delicately handling an egg without breaking it.
The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.
Sorry, "Taylor can't come to the phone right now." She's too busy owning 2023 — and getting ready to dominate 2024.