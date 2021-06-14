Rock sheriff's deputies investigate "violent" death of elderly woman

Jun. 14—TOWN OF CENTER — Rock County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of an elderly woman at a home west of Janesville.

A relative of the woman was taken to the sheriff's office in Janesville on Monday morning and is "a person of interest in what we will preliminarily indicate is a complex violent death investigation," a sheriff's office news release states.

Deputies were summoned to the home, in the 11000 block of West Mineral Point Road in the town of Center, at 5:31 a.m. Monday after another relative of the woman called 911 who was "discovered in the garage," the release states.

Another relative was in the house and unaware of the 911 call, the release states. This second relative was the one taken to the sheriff's office.

Deputies first on scene called for help from sheriff's detectives and the identification bureau, according to the release.

"The sheriff's office considers this an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community. We do not anticipate releasing any further information today, the release states.

This story will be updated.