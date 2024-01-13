Rock slide closes roads in the North Carolina mountains. What we know.

A rock slide has closed two roads in the North Carolina mountains, rangers in Pisgah National Forest said Friday

Cold Springs and Brown Gap roads in Haywood County, where the rock slide occurred remained closed on Saturday.

Rangers blamed the slide on severe storms that spawned a deadly tornado in Catawba County on Tuesday and dumped heavy rains on much of the state.

Also in Pisgah National Forest, Avery’s Creek Road is closed above the horse stables due to storm damage, according to the Appalachian Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest.

Rangers haven’t said how long they expect the roads to stay closed.

