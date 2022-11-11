Rock thrower damages two windows at Upper East Side Orthodox school in possible hate crime, NYPD says

A man hurled two rocks at an Upper East Side Orthodox school, breaking two windows in what police are investigating as a hate crime.

No one was hurt in the Wednesday night incident, police said.

The suspect stopped in front of Ramaz Middle School on E. 85th St. near Park Ave at 9:20 p.m., took a rock out of his backpack and threw it, damaging a window, according to the NYPD.

He returned a short time later, police said, and threw a second rock at another window.

The suspect is still being sought.