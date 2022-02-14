Rockaway man convicted of sexually assaulting boy, 5, at mall in 2015

More than six years after his arrest, a Rockaway man has been convicted in the sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy in the food court restroom at Rockaway Townsquare mall.

Kyriakos Serghides, 41, was found guilty Thursday in just the fourth jury trial held at the Morris County Courthouse since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. Prosecutors announced the verdict Monday.

The charges followed incidents that occurred in August and September of 2015 at the mall. Prosecutors alleged that Serghides touched the private area of a 5-year-old boy in the food court restroom within the mall.

They also alleged that on Sept. 10, 2015, Serghides lured another 5-year-old boy and attempted to leave a Target store in the mall complex with him. Serghides was arrested the next day.

That second boy alleged he was at the Target store when Serghides approached him and told him to accompany him or he would be cut, court records state.

Serghides denied the allegations at the time.

The trial was delayed due to "a combination of various motion hearings and temporary suspensions of jury trials by the judiciary due to COVID-19," a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office stated Monday.

The trial began on Jan. 31 and ended Feb. 10. The jury returned its verdict that same day, convicting Serghides of second-degree sexual assault, attempted kidnapping, luring, attempted sexual assault, possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Serghides is scheduled for sentencing on March 25. He remains in custody at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

According to court records, Serghides was charged in Morris County in 2006 with child endangerment but the charge was administratively dismissed. He pleaded guilty in 2003 to charges stemming from a burglary, according to court records.

