Rockdale County deputies search for woman kidnapped by man described as ‘armed and dangerous’
Rockdale County Sheriff officials asked the public to help locate a woman kidnapped Saturday.
Authorities said Aric Nigel Flemister kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It is unclear what led to the kidnapping and the relationship between Flemister and Edwards.
According to deputies, the last time the two were seen was when Flemister was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra with the license plate SAE7105.
TRENDING STORIES:
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
Deputies said Flemister is armed and should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding Flemister, Edwards or the car’s location is asked to call Investigator Donald Sims at 770-278-8174.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: