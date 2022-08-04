Rockdale County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, department says

A Rockdale County deputy is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gregory Ducre was stopped by Conyers Police Department.

Ducre was charged with speeding, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

He has been with the department since November 2021.

Through an open records request, Channel 2 Action News have learned that Ducre was also employed with DeKalb County Police Department as a Peace officer for almost three years before being fired in June 2021.

It’s unknown why he was terminated.

Ducre have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

It’s unclear if he was on-duty or driving a marked patrol car when he was stopped.

