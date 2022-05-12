Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy hit, killed while directing traffic

A Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy has died after being hit by a car while directing traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spokespeople with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office say the deputy was directing traffic on Georgia Hwy. 138 at Hwy. 912 around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The deputy, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Just before 2 a.m., spokespeople say the deputy’s body was being taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy by a police escort.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office says that the driver who hit the deputy stayed on the scene. There is no word on if they will face any charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: