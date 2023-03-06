Rockdale deputies help save inmate and baby’s life with CPR

A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is recognizing its deputies for going above and beyond the call of duty.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 just after 4:30 p.m.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Ali was on duty in medical housing, where she noticed an inmate had given birth.

Ali, along with two nurses reportedly went inside the cell and immediately called first responders.

Rockdale officials said, two more deputies, identified as Deputy Haggard and Deputy Davis, along with the nurses helped detached the newborn and started doing CPR on the baby.

First responders arrived and were able to stabilize the mother and baby. The pair was taken to Rockdale Piedmont Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said both the mother and the baby are doing well.

“Thank you all for the life-saving measures that were taken to ensure the life and safety of everyone involved,” Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

