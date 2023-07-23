'It rocked us ... every aspect of the community': Two years after mass shooting, wounds persist in Wasco

Jul. 22—WASCO — A haunting specter looms in a quiet, residential neighborhood just around the block from a middle school.

On a recent afternoon, cars whizzed by and a young girl walked past an out-of-place boarded up home on 1st Street. An overgrown tree hides black soot jetting up from a window covered by wood, clearly different from neat houses displaying welcome signs or graduation decorations. Stapled to the residence is a pink piece of paper from the city of Wasco proclaiming it to be "dangerous" and warning occupants could face a misdemeanor for entering its grounds.

Two years ago Tuesday, a wife and her two boys were shot and killed by their husband and father at the home in a burst of domestic violence. Two Kern County Sheriff's deputies were shot by the gunman. One died.

"Every time you look at the house, you know that's where somebody died," said Paul Garrison, who lives a few houses down from where the mass shooting occurred.

"It definitely changed the energy of that side of the block," Garrison added.

Gunman Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., 41, shot and killed wife Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, 42, and two sons, 24-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez III and 17-year-old Angel Ramirez. His spray of bullets struck deputies Dizander Guerro and Phillip Campas, and led Campas to die.

Sheriff's deputies shot and killed Ramirez during an hourslong standoff.

Kern County's attention fixated on the city as horrific details spilled into view: Campas, 35, left behind a loving family as the father of three young children; the Ramirezes' two girls — ages 9 and 7 years old — narrowly escaped their father's violence. People wondered how such incidents happen in faraway cities and rarely in our own backyard.

The Ramirez family did not respond to requests to speak about their loved ones.

The impact of the mass shooting continues to reverberate through the city.

The shooting was an 'eye-opener'

Gary Earl has lived in Wasco for 71 years and never thought the shooting that unfolded a few doors away from him would ever occur.

"That was an eye-opener," Earl added.

Earl watched the entire incident from inside his screen door and noted that the sheriff's deputies "fell to pieces" after they shot the gunman and then grappled with Campas' death. He still thinks about the families involved in the incident, he added.

Word spread quickly as KCSO deputies and law enforcement descended upon the residential street in Wasco, a town of nearly 28,000 people, because it's a small town, said Wasco Mayor Vincent Martinez. Nearly the entire town was captivated, he added.

"It was very traumatic for a lot of people," Martinez said.