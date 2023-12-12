Rockefeller Road intersection project remains necessary, Wickliffe city engineer says

Dec. 11—Wickliffe's Rockefeller Road study remains in committee.

At a recent City Council meeting, Council President Edward Levon inquired if a specific timeline regarding the project exists and also noted that many received a letter from a Buena Vista resident regarding the project.

According to City Engineer Peter Formica, the Ohio Department of Transportation project is currently out to bid. Once they post timeline info, he will report it to council.

The project will include upgrading the five-way intersection into a four-way one, with traffic signal replacements and upgrades, signing, striping, vehicle detection, curbs, ADA curb ramps and sidewalks.

Councilperson Sherry Koski asked if the project is still necessary since school has been in session at Wickliffe City School District's new campus, 2221 Rockefeller Road. As there are still traffic issues and safety concerns at the intersection, Formica believes it is.

"It is part of the project for which we applied for grant funding, which includes the new controllers," he said.

According to the city, the improvements are to take place at the intersections of Ridge Road, Rockefeller Road and Buena Vista Drive and Ridge Road and Lincoln Road. The project involves both the federal government and the state, as well as Wickliffe.

Upon completion of the signal and intersection improvements project, unless otherwise agreed, the local public agency, in this case Wickliffe, will provide maintenance for the project. The city stated it will also provide financial provisions as necessary for the maintenance, maintain the right-of-way, keeping it free of obstructions and hold said right-of-way inviolate for public highway purposes.

Earlier this year, Wickliffe received Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement funding. The CMAQ program is through the U.S. Department of Transportation that provides funds to states for transportation projects that are designed to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

The total estimated cost of the project was $407,150. The funding Wickliffe received totaled to $282,850, leaving the city responsible for the remaining $124,300.

"Wickliffe is grateful for this funding, which will allow for the improvements to benefit residents with regard to both air quality and traffic flow," Formica said.