Rocker Sophia Urista apologizes for peeing on a fan's face during a performance: 'I am not a shock artist'

Sophia Urista. Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images

The lead singer of the rock group Brass Against apologized for peeing on a fan's face during a show.

"I am not a shock artist," Sophia Urista wrote on Instagram this week.

The band said the incident was "not something you'll see again at our shows."

A video shared on social media showed Sophia Urista pulling down her pants and peeing on a fan who lay on the stage at the Rockville metal festival last week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far," the singer wrote on Instagram this week.

"I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn't mean to hurt them," she added.

"I am not a shock artist," she said. "I always want to put the music first."

The band said in a tweet on Friday that Urista "got carried away."

"That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows," the tweet said.

Urista is scheduled to perform at Saint Vitus, a venue in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday. On Thursday, following her apology, Urista shared a promo for the show on Instagram and alluded to the urination incident in her caption.

"If you're not over the incident yet, feel free to use my comment section to take a piss," she wrote. "Otherwise, click link in bio n GET YOUR TIX!"

Urista was a contestant in 2016 on the reality-TV competition series "The Voice," where she notably sang a cover of the Beatles hit "Come Together." She's scheduled to perform on the European leg of the Brass Against tour next spring.

