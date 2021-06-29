Rocket attack on US troops in Syria yields no injuries; response wounds at least 1 militant

Louis Casiano
·1 min read

A rocket attack on American forces in eastern Syria this week did not result in any casualties or injuries, officials said of what some deem to be a retaliatory act following U.S. airstrikes against facilities backed by pro-Iran militia groups.

Thirty-four 122mm rockets were fired on the U.S. base in the Omar Oil field in Deir Ezzur Monday evening. The rockets landed around 7:44 p.m. local time, according to Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.

"U.S. forces have the inherent right to self-defense and responded with counter-battery fire at rocket launching positions and one Hellfire from a UAV which resulted in one enemy wounded in action," he tweeted.

US AIRSTRIKE ON IRAN-BACKED FACILITIES ALONG IRAQ-SYRIA BORDER KILLED SEVERAL MILITIAMEN: REPORT

The attack came less than a day after the American airstrikes near the Syria-Iraq border.

"The targets selected were facilities utilized by the network of Iran-backed militia groups responsible for the series of recent attacks against facilities housing U.S. personnel in Iraq," Pentagon spokeswoman, Navy Cmdr. Jessica McNulty, said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was the second time the administration has taken military action in the region since President Biden took over earlier this year. The Iraqi military condemned the airstrike and militia groups called for revenge.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CEO Secrets: How to keep your staff in a crisis

    A medical-tech boss describes her strategy for keeping her team together in a crisis.

  • New UK laws to sweep away EU state aid rules

    The Subsidy Control Bill will replace EU-wide rules which restrict government assistance to firms.

  • Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place

    The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices. The court on Tuesday rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who aren't paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July.

  • Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Rebels build on capture of capital

    Tigrayan fighters continue their advance after wresting the regional capital from government forces.

  • The Indian state that hosted the super-spreader Kumbh Mela was on the verge of “inviting a catastrophe again”

    The Uttarakhand government postponed the Char Dham Yatra—a Hindu religious trip spanning Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. Typically, over 380,000 pilgrims undertake the Char Dham Yatra every year.

  • US Catholic school association seeks rebound from grim year

    The organization overseeing Catholic schools in the United States gets a new chief executive this week as it seeks to rebound from its biggest one-year enrollment drop since the 1970s. Amid the pandemic, more than 200 schools closed permanently, and enrollment at the 5,981 remaining schools fell by 6.4% -- or more than 111,000 students – for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to the National Catholic Educational Association. On Wednesday, the NCEA installs a new president and CEO, Lincoln Snyder, who served as superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Sacramento, California, since 2015.

  • Families of 149 missing in condo collapse grow weary waiting for answers; ex-Surfside official who gave building OK placed on leave

    Six days after a condo building outside Miami collapsed, families of the 149 people missing are growing weary. Latest news.

  • EXPLAINER: Why and when are companies criminally charged?

    Lawyers representing former president Donald Trump's company say they believe the Manhattan district attorney plans to ask a state grand jury to indict the Trump Organization in an investigation that involves fringe benefits paid to employees. State and federal prosecutors have a long history of filing criminal charges against corporations for mostly the same reasons prosecutions are brought against individuals.

  • 'Our backyard': Tragedy strikes home for Miami-Dade rescuers

    Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade are considered among the best and most experienced in the world, dispatched to epic disaster scenes far beyond Florida — from the rubble of the World Trade Center to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, Mexico and the Philippines. The rescuers are searching urgently for the scores of souls buried beneath the fallen 12-story wing of the Champlain Towers condo building. “It’s personal,” said Miami-Dade County’s former fire chief, Dave Downey, a 37-year veteran of the department who retired two years ago but joined the search.

  • How Militants in Airtight Sealed Gaza Keep Making Rockets

    MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/GettyGAZA CITY—The bloody 11-day Israel-Hamas war last month brought one stunning revelation: Despite a formidable army and an airtight blockade on Gaza, Israeli security forces had failed to completely quash Hamas’ weapon development capabilities.While the blockade—which includes restrictions that start with the Red Sea and run through Sudan and Egypt—has succeeded in hindering Gaza’s civilian economy, militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim to have successfull

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • ‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over William Barr, Mitch McConnell

    The ex-president attacked his former attorney general and the Senate GOP leader, two key figures who enabled his agenda, calling them "spineless RINOs."

  • U.S. troops in Syria come under attack after strikes on militias

    There were no injuries and damage is being assessed, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said.

  • Russian fighter jets harassed a Dutch frigate in the Black Sea for hours and carried out mock attacks, defense ministry says

    The buzzing and mock attacks came a day after another unsafe encounter involving Russian fighters and a UK destroyer.

  • Pentagon official who oversees cybersecurity initiative placed on leave, suspected of disclosing classified information: report

    Katie Arrington, chief information security officer for the Pentagon's acquisition and sustainment office, is under investigation, Bloomberg reported.

  • Russian snipers are picking off Ukrainian soldiers

    HRANITNE VILLAGE, Ukraine front line — Ukrainian soldiers are taught to drop in their trench position and stay down for at least 15 minutes if a sniper’s bullet misses them. The hope is the sniper will believe them dead. But elite Russian snipers usually don’t miss.

  • Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

    The Texas GOP senator's attempt to slam White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn't go well.

  • It's imminent: After nearly 20 years US to leave Bagram

    For nearly 20 years, Bagram Airfield was the heart of American military power in Afghanistan, a sprawling mini-city behind fences and blast walls just an hour’s drive north of Kabul. Initially, it was a symbol of the U.S. drive to avenge the 9/11 attacks, then of its struggle for a way through the ensuing war with the Taliban. In just a matter of days, the last U.S. soldiers will depart Bagram.

  • New Michael Wolff book reports Trump’s confusion during Capitol attack

    Mark Meadows reportedly said ‘We can’t organize that’ after Trump told supporters he’d march, according to LandslideUS politics – live coverage Donald Trump in Washington DC on 6 January. Photograph: Shawn Thew/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Donald Trump told supporters he would march on the Capitol with them on 6 January – then abandoned them after a tense exchange with his chief of staff, according to the first excerpt from Landslide, Michael Wolff’s third Trump White House exposé. The extract was publi

  • Tigray fighters in Ethiopia reject cease-fire as 'sick joke'

    The fighters now retaking parts of Ethiopia's Tigray region will pursue soldiers from neighboring Eritrea back into their country and chase Ethiopian forces to Addis Ababa ”if that's what it takes" to weaken their military powers, their spokesman said Tuesday, as a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians looked certain to continue. In an interview with The Associated Press, Getachew Reda said that “we’ll stop at nothing to liberate every square inch” of the Tigray region of 6 million people, nearly eight months after fighting erupted between the Tigray forces and Ethiopian soldiers backed by Eritrea.