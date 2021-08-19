Rocket builder United Launch Alliance to mandate COVID-19 vaccines from Sept. 1

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labelled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Rocket builder United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, said on Thursday it would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all its employees beginning Sept. 1.

Major U.S. companies are now requiring compulsory vaccinations against the coronavirus in light of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected virtually every facet of life over the past 18 months. To ensure the health and safety of our employees, beginning September 1, 2021 ULA will require the COVID vaccination as a condition of employment," a ULA spokeswoman said in a statement.

Chief Executive Tory Bruno said the recent increase in cases among teammates was beginning to weigh on schedules and negatively impact the company's ability to meet commitments to customers, according to an earlier report https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/19/united-launch-alliance-requiring-covid-19-vaccines-sept-1.html by CNBC, citing a company-wide email.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden outlines plan for COVID-19 booster shots, more vaccine mandates

    Health officials recommended people receive a booster shot eight months after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 'to maximize protection.'

  • Biden administration to begin rolling out booster shots the week of Sept. 20

    The Biden administration is prepared to begin rolling out booster shots for many Americans the week of Sept. 20, the nation's top health officials announced Wednesday, citing data that show the effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19 diminishes over time. In a joint statement by the US Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others, the officials cited the threat of the delta variant and noted "we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease." Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line.

  • Los Angeles City Council Mandates All City Employees Get Covid Vaccination, Including Police & Firefighters, Or Face Repercussions

    The Los Angeles City Council voted today to require Covid-19 vaccinations for all city employees except for those who have medical or religious exemptions. It’s the second Covid-related mandate the council has passed in the past week. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council President Nury Martinez announced on July 27 that city employees would be required […]

  • Biden takes a harder line in COVID response

    President Biden signaled Wednesday he's leaning into a heavier-handed approach to the COVID response.Driving the news: In addition to announcing plans for boosters for the general population, Biden unveiled plans to require staff vaccinations at nursing homes. He also stepped up his fight with GOP governors who are banning school mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."As I've said before, 'If you're not going to fight COVID-19, at least get out

  • The New England Patriots starting QB job is up for grabs

    The job is open, and Mac Jones has his sights set.

  • Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China

    Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what's left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world. After "three lost decades", according to Japan's industry ministry, the country's share of global chip manufacturing has fallen from a half to a tenth as it leaked customers to cheaper rivals and failed to maintain a lead in cutting edge production. As China and the United States, driven by a trade war and security concerns, ramp up support for the manufacturing of chips that run everything from smartphones to missiles, officials worry Japan will be squeezed out altogether.

  • New Zealand's PM says scientists have solved COVID outbreak "puzzle"

    New Zealand scientists linked the country's growing COVID-19 cluster to the Delta outbreak that began in Sydney, Australia — and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday they're "fairly certain" they've found the source.Why it matters: Since the country entered its highest pandemic restrictions just before midnight Tuesday over one positive local test result, scientists have uncovered links to a traveler who arrived in NZ from Sydney on Aug. 7.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • A Supercomputer Just Calculated Pi to a Record 62.8 Trillion Digits

    It sounds impressive, but we asked a mathematician why we should care.

  • A national lab achieved a ‘Wright Brothers moment’ in nuclear fusion

    Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced a key achievement in fusion research Tuesday.

  • Hyenas Hoard Human and Animal Bones Over Span of 7,000 Years

    A team of archaeologists has discovered a lava tube in Saudi Arabia full of animal and human bones that hyenas have collected over the last 7,000 years. The post Hyenas Hoard Human and Animal Bones Over Span of 7,000 Years appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Astronomers see galaxies in ultra-high definition

    Researchers capture some of the most detailed images ever seen of galaxies in deep space.

  • China’s Tiangong vs. International Space Station: Tech, Design Unpacked

    While the future of the nearly 23-year-old International Space Station remains uncertain after 2024, China says its newly equipped Tiangong station will be up and running by next year. WSJ unpacks the design and technology of both space stations. Photo: CCTV; NASA

  • The cheapest way to prevent pandemics is to cut them off at the source

    A Harvard-led scientific task force argues it would be far less expensive to prevent the next pandemic by stopping the spillover of animal pathogens to humans.Why it matters: Though it's still unclear precisely how COVID-19 originated, scientists know most emerging human diseases begin in animals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeActions to stop spillovers could reduce the chances of future pandemics while preserving the environme

  • How WHAT IF…? Episode Two Could Impact SECRET INVASION

    After the cosmic exploits of T'Challa in What If...? episode two we're thinking that it could have big ramifications for the MCU! The post How WHAT IF…? Episode Two Could Impact SECRET INVASION appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Blue Origin Sues NASA Over SpaceX Award, Potentially Delaying Lunar Lander

    Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin is suing the U.S. space agency over its award of the Artemis lunar lander project to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

  • Look up! The rarest Full Moon of 2021 shines in the sky this week

    Eyes to the sky Sunday night! We won't see another "Blue Corn Moon" until 2024!

  • What Exactly Is an "Aspect" in Astrology?

    Okay, so the Sun is conjunct Pluto, but what does that actually *mean*?

  • Gov. Baker disappointed by lack of federal guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

    A Boston doctor on a CDC advisory panel says she and her colleagues were thinking that boosters would eventually be needed.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • New study finds city mammals are getting larger

    The findings may help planners manage cities in the decades to come.