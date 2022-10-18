Rocket firm Orbex secures £40m funding for Highland launch plan

·2 min read
Orbex rocket
Orbex has been developing a 19m-long rocket for carrying satellites into low Earth orbit

Moray-based space rocket manufacturer Orbex has secured a £40.4m funding package to help towards planned launches from a Highland spaceport.

The Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) and Jacobs, a company providing services to Nasa, are among the project's new investors.

Orbex has proposed launching small satellites into low Earth orbit from Space Hub Sutherland near Tongue.

The first launch could take place next year.

Orbex, which is headquartered in Forres and has manufacturing sites in the UK and Denmark, said new investment would allow it to scale up its resources - such as employing more staff - and also help it to attract further funding.

The company has been developing a 19m (62ft) long rocket, called Prime, which would be reuseable and powered by the renewable bio-fuel, bio-propane.

Chief executive Chris Larmour said it already had potential customers from the UK, Europe and America.

He said he was delighted to secure the new funding package, with SNIB as the lead investor.

Map
Map

SNIB was launched in November 2020 and will be backed by £2bn of Scottish government funding over 10 years.

Executive director Nicola Douglas said: "This is a very exciting time for the Scottish space sector.

"With Orbex, we will have a rocket assembled in Scotland, launching from Scotland and likely transporting satellites built in Scotland into orbit.

"This investment is a great example of the bank working with other investors to support scale-ups in Scotland and aligns with our mission to invest in innovation and the industries of the future."

The other new investors include the Danish Green Future Fund, Switzerland-based venture capital firm Verve Ventures and British entrepreneurs Phillip and James Chambers.

Development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise is leading the £17m Space Hub Sutherland project. The facility is to be constructed on the Moine peninsula.

Plans for up to 12 launches a year from a single launch pad were approved by Highland Council in 2020.

Scottish Land Court approval, which was also required as the proposed development is on crofting land, was granted the following year.

There are separate plans for spaceports in Shetland, Western Isles and at Prestwick in Ayrshire.

Recommended Stories

  • The World's First Space Tourist Plans a Return Trip—This Time to the Moon

    The world's first space tourist plans a return engagement

  • Two Stars Made an Explosion That Was Nearly as Fast as Light

    Elizabeth Wheatley (STScI)Space is a terrifying place. The Hubble Space Telescope spotted a good example of this more than five years ago when two neutron stars collided together creating an explosion so big that its resulting jet stream traveled more than 99.97 percent the speed of light.The explosion, dubbed GW170817, was initially observed in August 2017. However, NASA astronomers have only recently been able to get a full look at what occurred and published a paper of their findings on Octob

  • One of the most amazing sites in Texas is in Waco and it's thousands of years old

    One must-see destination in Central Texas is Waco Mammoth National Monument, where you see fossils where the mammoths died thousands of years ago.

  • Boston University researchers claim to have developed new, more lethal COVID strain in lab

    Researchers at Boston University say they have developed a new COVID strain that has an 80% kill rate following a series of similar experiments first thought to have started the global pandemic that began in China.

  • Apollo astronaut James McDivitt passes away at 93

    McDivitt commanded the Apollo 9 mission, which tested out the Lunar Excursion Module

  • NASA Spacecraft Named Lucy Skims Earth's Atmosphere on Its Way to Explore Asteroids Orbiting Jupiter

    Lucy spacecraft, which passed 200 miles above the Earth's surface during the one-year anniversary of its mission, was visible on Sunday morning

  • ‘Most powerful explosion ever’ detected by telescopes

    Astronomers have spotted a record-breaking gamma ray burst, the most energetic type of electromagnetic explosion in the universe.

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • 10 Best Space Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Space Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. The […]

  • U.S. winter wheat farmers plant into dust as Plains drought persists

    With planting roughly halfway complete, the 2023 U.S. hard red winter wheat crop is already being hobbled by drought in the heart of the southern Plains, wheat experts said. The drought threatens Kansas, the top winter wheat growing state, and Oklahoma in two ways: discouraging farmers who have not yet planted from trying, while threatening crops already in the ground from developing properly. "It's sort of a grim situation," said Kent Winter, who farms in Andale, Kansas, outside Wichita.

  • The Orionid meteor shower will dazzle Friday, courtesy of Halley's Comet. Here's how to watch.

    One of fall's top astronomical spectacles will appear in the night sky later this week with the peak of the Orionid meteor shower.

  • Asteroid exploring spacecraft passes over Earth

    NASA's Lucy spacecraft skimmed the Earth's atmosphere on Sunday, passing a mere 220 miles above the surface. The spacecraft is on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids. (Oct. 17)

  • Scientists call for ocean to be legally treated as a living being

    Scientists call for ocean to be legally treated as a living being

  • Scientists document whale shark with obvious head injury

    Whale sharks are the biggest species of shark in all the oceans. They are the biggest fish and are one of the largest animals on earth, outsized only by a few whale species. They grow to an enormous 18m (55 feet) and are estimated to weigh as much as 45,000kg (100,000lbs). These biologists have come to the Galapagos Islands to swim among these giants and document there migrations. They study skin patterns and injuries to identify individuals and look for repeated sightings. Recording whale sharks over time and in different locations will provide crucial data that will help conserve the species. This whale shark has a relatively fresh wound on its head that could have come from a collision with a boat, or from a shark bite. It has been healing and the would will not present great difficulties for the whale shark, as long as it can avoid a serious infection. The injuries on the tail are very likely caused by hammerhead or Galapagos Sharks, two of the top predators that patrol these waters in abundance. They bite the fins and tails of the sharks when they are smaller and less able to outswim them. These injuries generally heal and cause no serious issues for the sharks. The Galapagos Islands are unique and fascinating for many reasons. The islands have formed very recently in geological terms, having been created by volcanic eruptions that sent hot lava upward approximately 4 million years ago. The cooling lava formed pillars and islands that provide habitat for birds and land animals, as well as the creatures of the oceans. The collision of three strong ocean currents bring plankton and nutrients upward, attracting smaller fish and ocean animals, which in turn, attract predators. But surprisingly, these whale sharks do not come to these waters to feed. And almost all of the whale sharks seen here are mature, pregnant females. Scientists are only beginning to understand the animals of the ocean. Whale sharks are a mystery in many ways.

  • NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

    After nearly skimming Earth’s upper atmosphere on Sunday, Lucy will head toward Mars before swinging back by home again in 2024

  • This 33-year-old made more than 1,000 Wikipedia bios for unknown female scientists

    When Jessica Wade was invited to Buckingham Palace to receive the prestigious British Empire Medal, she stood out for being a young woman honored for her

  • Astronaut James McDivitt, commander of Apollo 9 mission, dies at 93

    James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93.

  • These rats have human cells in their brains. They may help scientists understand autism and schizophrenia.

    Stanford researcher Sergiu Pașca's experiments, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, are both significant and ethically challenging.

  • If scientists are going to play God, they must follow ethics and act with wisdom

    Fresno State Professor Andrew Fiala on tinkering with Mother Nature. | Commentary

  • AP Top Stories October 17 P

    Here’s the latest for Monday, Oct. 17: The U.S. is accepting applications for student debt cancellation; Russia and Ukraine swap prisoners; Protests in Haiti; NASA satellite on journey to explore asteroids.