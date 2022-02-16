Rocket to impact dark side of the moon in March is not SpaceX's space junk. It's China's.

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Space junk is still expected to impact the moon on March 4, but what will hit apparently isn't part of a SpaceX rocket launched seven years ago.

Instead, what will hit the dark side of the moon is now thought to be a rocket that helped launch a Chinese lunar mission in 2014.

Researcher Bill Gray, who last month initially projected the impact, noted on his Project Pluto website, that Jon Giorgini, an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, had pointed out the SpaceX rocket, which in February 2015 had taken the $340 million Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) into space, "did not go particularly close to the moon."

"It would be a little strange," he wrote, if the second stage rocket, which was thought to be headed toward a moon impact back in 2015, "went right past the moon, while DSCOVR was in another part of the sky."

So, Gray dug back into his research and found "circumstantial" evidence identifying the culprit as actually a rocket from the Chinese robotic moon mission, the Chang'e 5-T1. This rocket was part of tests ahead of the 2020 Chinese probe that collected moon rocks.

'Snow' moon: February's full 'snow' moon will light up the night sky. Here's when to look up.

Weather: Big storm to wallop U.S. with snow, floods, possible tornadoes

"I would regard it as fairly convincing evidence, the sort where the jury would file out of the courtroom and come back in a few minutes with a conviction," he said.

NASA supported Gray's updated projection on Monday releasing a statement saying, "Analysis led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies indicates the object expected to impact the far side of the Moon March 4 is likely the Chinese Chang’e 5-T1 booster launched in 2014. It is not a SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage from a mission in 2015 as previously reported."

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: China, not SpaceX, made rocket parts to impact the moon on March 4

