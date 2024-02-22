Rocket Lab sets next big Electron rocket launch from Wallops for March. Here's all to know

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced it will launch a dedicated mission for the National Reconnaissance Office from Launch Complex 2 at the Wallops Island Flight Facility, during a launch window that opens March 20.

The NROL-123 mission, called "Live and Let Fly," will be Rocket Lab’s first launch for the NRO from the United States, after previously launching four NRO missions from Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula, the company said in a release posted on its website.

It will be Rocket Lab’s fourth mission from Launch Complex 2, a dedicated pad for the Electron rocket located at Virginia Spaceport Authority's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Rocket Lab will launch its first Electron mission for the federal National Reconnaissance Office from Launch Complex 2 in Wallops Island, Virginia, in March.

“Electron has been providing reliable access to orbit for the NRO since 2020, and we’re honored to once again provide critical launch capability, this time from U.S. soil,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck.

“The ability to reliably launch national security missions from pads in two countries is a unique one that offers a rare level of responsiveness and resiliency for small satellite launch. We’re immensely proud to deliver this capability to the NRO, enabling them to maintain the nation’s advantage in space.”

The "Live and Let Fly" launch service was acquired using NRO’s Rapid Acquisition of a Small Rocket contract. RASR enables the NRO to explore new opportunities for launching small satellites through a streamlined, commercial approach.

NRO missions provide critical information to more than a half-million government users, including every member of the intelligence community, two dozen domestic agencies, the military, lawmakers and decision makers.

The launch will broadcast live at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream.

The mission is scheduled to be Rocket Lab’s fourth launch of 2024 and 46th Electron launch overall.

