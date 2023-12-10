Rocket launcher surrendered at gun buyback event, California authorities say

A gun buyback event in San Jose collected 408 firearms, including a rocket launcher, California officials reported.

An Uzi submachine gun, a sawed-off shotgun and 20 “ghost guns” also were turned over at the Dec. 2 event at the San Jose airport, a Santa Clara County news release said.

Authorities collected 70 replica, airsoft or BB guns, according to the county. Residents turned in 133 handguns and 275 rifles.

Owners were paid more than $40,000 for the firearms, which will be held by the county sheriff’s office for destruction, officials said.

“Since last May, we have collected more than 1100 guns at three buybacks in Milpitas, South County, and San José — that’s more than one thousand chances to save a life,” Supervisor Otto Lee said in the release.

Santa Clara County residents can call 408-299-2311 for more information on the gun buyback program.

San Jose is about 50 miles southeast of San Francisco.

