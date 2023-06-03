Rocket League: Exeter-based IT firm Timewade wins esports event

An Exeter-based IT firm has won the biggest esports tournament of its kind in the South West, competing against more than 30 corporate teams.

Timewade came out on top in the Rocket League tournament hosted at Exeter College on Friday.

The team consisted of Jack Dale, Alfie Edwards and Owynn Quinton.

Heat events took place at colleges around the South West, including City College Plymouth and Cornwall College.

Alongside the gaming, attendees at the final took part in a discussion on the future of the industry in the South West.

Esports is one of the fastest-growing parts of the tech economy, with video games data company Newzoo predicting the industry's total audience will surpass 640 million by 2025.

Rob Bosworth, vice principal and deputy CEO at Exeter College, said: "The esports movement is building, and I believe colleges have an essential role in maintaining the momentum.

"It's been fantastic to build on the success of last year's esports Festival and bring colleges and businesses from across the South West together.

"In the last year we have seen esports grow in the UK with it now being represented at events like the Commonwealth Games so we can see it is vital to provide students with the opportunity to perform in this type of arena.

"We are seeing our esports students go on to a wide range of successful careers due to the highly transferable skills they are learning here at college.

"I look forward to seeing where the esports Festival 2024 will take us."

