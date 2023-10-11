Rocket motors now at California Science Center for Endeavour exhibit

TechCrunch
Appropriately, the Tokyo multinational conglomerate, through Sony Ventures Corporation (SVC), has earmarked $10 million for early-stage startups in gaming, music, film and content distribution. Last year, SVC completed the first closing of Sony Innovation Fund 3 at $215 million to back all stages of emerging technology companies. The subsidiary manages all of Sony’s venture investment activities through SIF3, Sony Innovation Fund (SIF); Sony Innovation Growth Fund by IGV, a joint venture with Daiwa Capital Holdings; and Sony Innovation Fund: Environment.