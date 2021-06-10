Rocket in place to send 3 crew to Chinese space station

  • In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship with its Long March-2F carrier rocket is being transferred to the launching area of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China's Gansu province, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A three-man crew of astronauts will blast off in June for a three-month mission on China's new space station, according to a space official who was the country's first astronaut in orbit in May. (Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua via AP)
  • In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship with its Long March-2F carrier rocket is being prepared at the launching area of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China Gansu province, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A three-man crew of astronauts will blast off in June for a three-month mission on China's new space station, according to a space official who was the country's first astronaut in orbit in May. (Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua via AP)
1 / 2

China Space Station

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship with its Long March-2F carrier rocket is being transferred to the launching area of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China's Gansu province, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A three-man crew of astronauts will blast off in June for a three-month mission on China's new space station, according to a space official who was the country's first astronaut in orbit in May. (Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua via AP)
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — The rocket that will send three crew members to start living on China's new orbiting space station has been moved onto the launch pad ahead of its planned blastoff next week.

The astronauts plan to spend three months on the space station doing spacewalks, construction and maintenance work and science experiments.

The main section of the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, station was launched into orbit on April 29, and a cargo spacecraft sent up last month carried fuel, food and equipment to the station in preparation for the crewed mission.

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying the Shenzhou-12 spaceship was transferred to the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said in a brief statement.

The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two laboratory modules to expand the 70-ton station, along with supplies and crew members. Next week’s launch will be the third of those, and the first of the four crewed missions planned.

China said in March the astronauts training for the upcoming crewed missions were a mix of space travel veterans and newcomers and included some women. The first station crew will be all male, though women will be part of future crews, according to Yang Liwei, who orbited Earth in China’s first crewed mission in 2003 and is now an official at the space agency.

The Tianhe builds on experience China gained from operating two experimental space stations earlier in its increasingly ambitious space program.

It landed a probe, the Tianwen-1, on Mars last month that carried a rover, the Zhurong. China also has brought back lunar samples, the first by any country’s space program since the 1970s, and landed a probe and rover on the moon’s less explored far side.

It has sent 11 astronauts into space to date, all of them pilots from the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

Beijing doesn’t participate in the International Space Station, largely due to U.S. objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese program’s secrecy and its military connections.

Once completed, the Tianhe will allow for stays of up to six months, similar to the much larger International Space Station.

The Chinese station reportedly is intended to be used for 15 years and may outlast ISS, which is nearing the end of its functional lifespan.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic downplays rumblings about a suborbital Branson vs. Bezos space race

    Would Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson try to steal a march on Blue Origin (and Amazon) founder Jeff Bezos when it comes down to which billionaire flies first on their own suborbital spaceship? There’s been some buzz about that question in the wake of this week’s announcement that Bezos will be among the first people to travel to the edge of space in Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Branson was quick to tweet his congratulat

  • CMT tweets in support of gun-violence awareness; viewers fire back

    If responses on its official Twitter page are any indication, CMT's tweet in support of gun control struck a sour note with viewers.

  • U.S. and Taiwan May Resume Framework Agreement Talks

    Jun.09 -- The U.S. and Taiwan may restart advanced trade and investment talks as early as Thursday. Another move that will surely anger Beijing. Bloomberg’s Stephen Engle reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • Google should be treated as a public utility because of its dominance in the search market, Ohio's attorney general says in a new lawsuit

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Google, saying it steered residents to its own products with "discriminatory and anti-competitive" practices.

  • UPDATE 1-White House urges states to seek longer shelf life for J&J shots as millions near expiration

    A top White House official on Tuesday urged state governors to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as millions of unused doses nationwide near expiration. "I would encourage every governor who has doses that they worry may be expiring to work with the FDA directly on the proper storage procedures as they continue to examine processes that will allow them to potentially last longer," White House COVID-19 Advisor Andy Slavitt said on a Tuesday press call. The FDA is working on plans to safely store the unused J&J vaccines, he added.

  • Biden warns Russia it faces 'robust' response for harmful actions as he begins European visit

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday began his first trip abroad since taking office by hailing America's unwavering commitment to the NATO alliance and warning Russia it faced "robust and meaningful" consequences if it engaged in harmful activities. Biden, speaking to about 1,000 troops and their families at a British air base, said he would deliver a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet next week after separate summits with NATO, G7 and European leaders.

  • Trump's corrosive influence on democracy goes global

    Trump's corrosive influence on democracy goes global

  • Walmart Has AirPods on Sale Right Now for 25% Off

    Walmart currently has Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99, or about $50 off MRSP. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for AirPods, which have hit prices as low as $120 in the past, but it’s still a decent discount. Shipping is also included in this offer. Check Deal at Walmart Amazon is …

  • Google to build new undersea cable to connect Latin America and the U.S

    The cable, called Firmina, will be the longest cable in the world, Google said https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/announcing-the-firmina-subsea-cable in a blog post, adding that it will run from the East Coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil, and Punta del Este, Uruguay. The announcement also comes amid a surge in demand for internet and cloud services as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more work, shopping and entertainment online.

  • China Wants Its Very Own Bordeaux Region on Edge of Gobi Desert

    (Bloomberg) -- China, a fast-growing wine market, plans to turn a northern region on the edge of the Gobi desert into a center of top quality wine production to compete with international brands and boost the local economy.The Ningxia region has had a wine industry on the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains since the early 1980s. The area, lying at a similar latitude to the Bordeaux region in France, has more than 200 vineyards with annual production of 130 million bottles, or a quarter of

  • Despite Trump’s new round of bullying, Fauci says COVID likely didn’t leak from a Chinese lab | Opinion

    Former President Trump still criticizing Fauci for defending China in refusing to say that COVID came from a Chinese lab. The expert says it came from an animal.

  • A Blueprint for Peace in Afghanistan After U.S. Troops Leave

    A veteran of Afghanistan’s diplomatic scene on what the United States—and Afghans themselves—should watch for in the ongoing negotiations between the government and the Taliban.

  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Is About To Turn The Corner

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:TNDM ) business as it appears the...

  • Coronavirus latest news: UK records highest daily rise in new cases since February

    People with disabilities given ‘do not resuscitate’ orders Covid hospitalisations are going up, warns Boris Johnson Theatres pose almost no Covid risk, say Whitehall sources Boris Johnson and Joe Biden pledge to restart air travel SNP accused of trying to 'railroad' through Covid powers The UK has recorded its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases since late February, new figures have shown. As of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 7,540 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, the hig

  • Jailed Dissident Dies of COVID, Sons Sent to Jail for Protesting and Get COVID Too

    GettyINDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR—Seventeen-year-old Ishraque Khalid will never forget the pitch dark night of May 6, when he carried the body of his dead grandfather over his shoulders. His grandfather, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, a prominent politician from Indian-administered Kashmir, died of COVID while he was detained by the Indian government under a draconian law called the Public Safety Act (PSA) that allows detentions without trial for up to a year.That night, as memories of his grandfather f

  • Olympics-Australia swimming boss questions Sun's Tokyo bid

    Questions will be asked if Sun Yang is cleared to compete at the Olympics and performs well in the Tokyo pool, given he is banned from training through official channels in China, Australia swimming chief Kieren Perkins said. Three-times Olympic gold medallist Sun is seeking to overturn an eight-year doping ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which would allow him to swim at Tokyo. "What will be fascinating to watch is if he is there and competes well, it will raise some pretty significant questions on China and the way they've managed disqualified athletes," Swimming Australia President Perkins told Australian broadcaster Nine Network.

  • Airbus tells EU hydrogen won't be widely used in planes before 2050

    Most airliners will rely on traditional jet engines until at least 2050, with the introduction of zero-emissions hydrogen limited to regional and short-range planes, Airbus told European Union officials in a briefing released on Thursday. The planemaker has emerged as the industry's leading champion for hydrogen propulsion, saying it plans to develop the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035. Slides from the presentation to the office of European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans were released by InfluenceMap, an investor-led climate lobbying watchdog which said it obtained them through a freedom of information request.

  • Prince Harry FULLY Asked for Permission to Use Queen Elizabeth's Nickname as Baby Name

    Attn @ everyone claiming the Queen is upset!

  • Warren: U.S. government needs to confront crypto threats 'head on'

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on U.S. policymakers to directly tackle issues presented by the growing use of cryptocurrency, while saying a Federal Reserve-backed digital currency shows "great promise." Democrat Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic and consumer advocate, said cryptocurrency's promise of boosting everyday Americans has failed to materialize, and instead the government must act to address a host of problems. "Cryptocurrency has created opportunities to scam investors, assist criminals, and worsen the climate crisis," she said at a congressional hearing.

  • It's time for Biden to shut NATO's doors

    It would be a major mistake if Biden and his NATO colleagues simply wax philosophically and avoid making the real changes that NATO needs.