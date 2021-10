TechCrunch

Facebook wants the Quest 2 to be known as more than a game console for your face. At the company's Facebook Connect developer conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the company's efforts to make the Quest a fitness platform for third-party apps like Supernatural and FitXR. "A lot of you are already using Quest to stay fit, it lets you work out in some completely new ways," Zuckerberg said in the keynote.