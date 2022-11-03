Rocket Shares Fall as Higher US Mortgage Rates Hurt Lending

(Bloomberg) -- Rocket Cos. revenue slumped in the third quarter as the housing market started to cool amid soaring interest rates. Shares fell in late trading.

Rocket, one of the largest mortgage lenders in the US, reported $25.6 billion in loan-origination volume for the three months through September, down from $34.5 billion in the previous three months and $88 billion a year earlier. Revenue declined to $1.3 billion, beating the $1.09 billion average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey, and net income plunged 93% to $96 million.

Rocket is dealing with “challenging market conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Jay Farner said on a conference call with analysts and investors Thursday. Total mortgage applications are at their lowest level since the mid-1990s, he said. “Further industry consolidation will take place” among mortgage lenders, and “only the strong will be left standing.”

Shares of Detroit-based Rocket slipped 4% to $6.25 at 4:31 p.m. in late New York trading. They had dropped 54% this year through the close of regular trading Thursday.

Rates for 30-year fixed-rate loans surpassed 7% for the first time in more than two decades in the US before pulling back slightly this week, but are likely to resume rising after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate 75 basis points Wednesday. High borrowing costs have pushed many would-be buyers out of the housing market, weakening demand and fueling a drop in home prices, while also cutting into the refinancing business.

“Our estimate suggests the industry volume per loan officer is at an all-time low,” Brian Brown, Rocket’s chief accounting officer, said on the conference call. “The economics are simply not sustainable.”

Rocket executives said they’re focused on client retention. At the end of last month, the company introduced Rocket Rewards, a new loyalty program customers can use to earn points by doing such things as applying for a pre-qualified approval letter, using mortgage calculators and reading informational articles about the homebuying process. The points can be redeemed on transactions with Rocket, including closing costs for home purchases.

The company has a “significant advantage over others in the space,” Brown said.

