Rocket startup Relativity eyes new products with enlarged 3D printer

Joey Roulette
·2 min read

By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rocket builder Relativity Space has built a giant 3D-printing robot that could allow the company to build products besides the rockets it plans to launch, Relativity's chief executive said.

The Los Angeles-based startup is targeting year's end for the debut launch of its mostly 3D-printed flagship rocket Terran 1, Tim Ellis told Reuters. The rocket is one of a handful of small U.S. launch vehicles being offered by new companies to send small satellites into orbit.

Relativity's upgraded 3D printer, the latest in a lineup named Stargate, will primarily be used to build its bigger, next-generation Terran R rocket, he said. However, Ellis said the company could also explore projects in such areas as clean energy and "materials for other applications."

"This large-format metal 3D printing ... really means that we're just starting with rockets," Ellis said. "As this technology matures and we're showing that we can build it and develop it ourselves, then we will be able to take on other projects."

The company is working with a nuclear fusion company to use the new 3D printer to print parts of a fusion reactor, Ellis said. He declined to name the company, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

Relativity has centered its rocket production lines on its in-house developed 3D printers, seeing the strategy as an edge among competitors in order to simplify the design and manufacturing of rocket parts and engines.

The new printer is seven to 12 times faster than previous versions and is designed to print four Terran R rockets per year, Ellis said. Relativity has $1.2 billion worth of Terran R launch contracts so far, he said.

Relativity's rivals, like Astra Space and Rocket Lab, have offered side products such as satellite parts, to bring in more revenue amid costly and time-consuming rocket development projects.

Global interest in fusion, a nascent form of power generation, is rising amid increased needs to cut carbon emissions. It is also envisioned by scientists as a potentially crucial energy source for planned habitats on the moon.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • US Holiday Air Travel May Be More Turbulent Than Summer’s Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesThe US travel industry expects this holiday season to be busy enoug

  • Archer Aviation plans to build 250 air taxis in 2025

    Archer Aviation Inc said it aims to make about 250 battery-electric air taxis in 2025 and scale up production in the following years, after setting a goal of getting its aircraft certified by the end of 2024. "In our first year, we will build 250 aircraft, our second year will build 500 aircraft, our third year will build 650 aircraft and then we scale it up to around 2,000 aircraft per year," CEO Adam Goldstein told Reuters in an interview. Archer aims to certify its pilot-plus-four-passenger aircraft, 'Midnight', by end-2024, though the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still in the process of drawing up certification rules for these futuristic aircraft.

  • Australian men face charges after blinding e-scooter rider with projectile potato

    Two men in Australia were arrested and charged after firing potatoes at people riding e-scooters. A young man was hit in the face and had to have surgery to remove one of his eyes.

  • India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war

    India launched a rocket carrying 36 private internet satellites on early Sunday, stepping in to keep the orbital constellation growing after a monthslong interruption related to the war in Ukraine. The liftoff from southern India was the first launch for London-based OneWeb since breaking with the Russian Space Agency in March because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “We have accomplished the orbit very accurately, now the rocket is in its intended orbit,” said S. Somanath, the chairperson of India’s space agency.

  • NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural - and what isn't

    Made up of scientists, aviation officials and a former astronaut, the group will "lay the groundwork for future study" of UFOs.

  • Indian rocket launches 36 OneWeb satellites

    The London satellite internet firm, part owned by the UK government, resumes its network roll-out.

  • About 50,000 dolphins have died in Black Sea because of Russian ships

    OLENA BARSUKOVA - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022 Since the beginning of the full-scale war, probably up to 50,000 dolphins have died in the Black Sea due to the actions of the Russian occupiers. The cetaceans died as a result of the use of Russian warships, according to reports by the animal welfare organisation UAnimals, citing Ivan Rusev, a biologist and the head of the scientific department of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park.

  • 'Trash Interceptor' cleans up LA river

    STORY: Location: Ballona Creek, Los AngelesThis ‘Trash Interceptor’ is cleaning up one of LA’s most polluted waterwaysto stop ‘alarming levels’ of plastic and other trash from reaching the Pacific BOYAN SLAT, THE OCEAN CLEANUP CEO AND FOUNDER, SAYING:“So, we are here on board one of our interceptors, which is a solar-powered automated device, which we put in the mouth of rivers and this catches the plastic before it can even reach the oceans. So, rivers truly are the arteries that carry the trash from land to sea. And what we found is that just 1% of the world's rivers emit roughly 80% of all the plastic going to the ocean. So if we put devices like this in the mouth of those top one percent of rivers, we believe we can stop the plastic pollution from reaching the oceans.”The Trash Interceptor is 73-ft long and has six collection bins “The way it works is that we have these long floating barriers that funnel trash to the front of the interceptor, where we have this massive conveyor belt, which then extracts the trash from the water before dumping it into several dumpsters to store the trash before offloading.”“When I was 16-years-old, I went scuba diving in Greece and I looked around me and I just saw more plastic bags than fish. And I just asked myself, pretty naively, why can't we just clean this up? And yeah, that ultimately led to, to me starting the ocean cleanup.”This two-year pilot project has begun with Los Angeles CountyOcean Cleanup hopes to clear 90% of floating plastic from the world's oceans by 2040

  • C3 Corvette Driven By A Space Racer Found Ready For Restoration

    This Corvette is out of this world.

  • Supernova alert! Now astronomers have a warning system for when stars go boom!

    In Oblivion, humanity is attempting to recover from a narrowly won war with an alien species. We survived, but the planet is wrecked and the only hope — at least according to the authorities — is to leave Earth behind. As the movie opens, that’s what we think is happening. In truth, the conflict is ongoing. The space station ferrying humanity off-world is actually an alien craft stealing the last of humanity’s resources before they leave. They’ve even tricked some folks like Jack Harper into hel

  • Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have a history of needling each other on Twitter. Here’s the latest jab

    A barb this weekend, regarding the Twitter deal, is the latest in a rich history of back-and-forth between the billionaires.

  • New ground as tech aims to help boost soil health

    As much of the world's earth has been degraded, efforts are being made to improve matters.