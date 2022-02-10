Rocket startup's Florida launch debut ends in ocean crash

MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket startup’s big Florida launch debut ended with all four mini satellites destroyed Thursday.

California-based Astra sent its rocket soaring from Cape Canaveral after multiple delays, including a last-second engine shutdown Monday. The 43-foot (13-meter) rocket arced through a clear afternoon sky out over the Atlantic, carrying small research satellites sponsored by NASA.

But shortly after the first-stage booster dropped away, onboard cameras showed the second stage igniting and appearing to tumble. The video cameras went dark less than four minutes into the flight and the airwaves grew silent.

A launch commentator finally confirmed that the payloads failed to reach orbit. Three of the CubeSats were built by universities in Alabama, New Mexico and California, while the fourth was from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. All ended up crashing into the ocean.

Astra CEO and founder Chris Kemp apologized for the loss in a tweet: "I’m with the team looking at data, and we will provide more info as soon as we can.”

NASA mission manager Hamilton Fernandez reiterated the space agency's support following the accident.

“Missions like these are critical for developing new launch vehicles in this growing commercial sector," Fernandez said in a statement.

Astra was among three companies picked by NASA in 2020 to launch small satellites. The company received $3.9 million.

Astra was attempting its first launch from Cape Canaveral, following its first successful orbital launch last November from Alaska's Kodiak Island. That test flight — contracted by the U.S. Space Force — featured a dummy payload on the second stage.

The company was founded in 2016 in Alameda, California.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA ELaNa 41 mission launch with space company Astra

    Astra Space, Inc. launched its first rocket from Florida on Thursday marking a historic milestone for the Alameda, California-based company. However, just minutes into its flight, Astra announced that an issue prevented the payloads from being delivered into orbit

  • Updates: Astra launches from Cape Canaveral, but NASA mission fails to reach orbit

    Astra launched this NASA mission from Cape Canaveral on Thursday, but the second stage of Rocket 3.3 appeared to tumble and the payloads were lost.

  • Ford plant shut down over COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada

    The protest by people mostly in pickup trucks entered its third day at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

  • Taiwan sees 'enormous' room for chip cooperation with EU

    Taiwan's government believes there is "enormous" room for cooperation with the European Union on semiconductors, responding to plans from the bloc to boost its chip industry and cut its dependence on U.S. and Asian supplies. The EU's plan mentions Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC and other leading semiconductor companies, as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with. The plan, unveiled on Tuesday, calls for the European Commission to ease funding rules for innovative semiconductor plants, a move that comes as a global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for many industries.

  • Dave Chappelle Helps Block Ohio Town's Affordable Housing Plan, Threatens to Pull His Investments

    The town of Yellow Springs, Ohio, will not move forward with an affordable housing development after Dave Chappelle and other locals spoke against the building plan

  • 'No to the IMF': thousands protest in Argentina against debt deal

    Thousands of Argentines marched through the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to protest against a likely deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revamp more than $40 billion of debt the country cannot pay back. The protesters paraded through the capital with banners saying "no to paying the IMF" and "no to an IMF deal", a sign of rising tension in the South American nation over the tentative agreement struck late last month. Argentina and the IMF announced a breakthrough in talks in late January to revamp a failed 2018 loan, which would see debt payments pushed back but involve pledges to meet certain economic targets agreed with the lender.

  • Oscar snubs!

    Lady Gaga is one of the many big snubs from this year’s Academy Award nominations. ABC News’ Will Ganss has the lowdown and details on where to watch the films that got the nod.

  • Baby rhino has first introduction to other animals

    Under the watchful eye of his 4,409 lbs mother, the 3-month old calf named "Stark" cautiously observed the other species including zebras and giraffes in the large plains-like enclosure at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem.Stark, a square-lipped rhinoceros, was born in late October but the zoo waited until he was three months old before introducing him to the large outdoor area at the zoo. Burgers' Zoo spokesman Bas Lukkenaar said keepers wanted to be sure the calf - which weighed around 100 lbs at birth and now is more than 440 lbs - would be robust enough in case of a "skirmish" between the wild animals.Stark will remain in Arnhem until he is about 3 years old, when he will be transferred to another zoo as part of a European breeding program.

  • Sheephead remains strong in Tampa Bay, could get even better

    The upcoming spawn should make sheepshead bite even better.

  • SpaceX Satellite Fleet Spurs NASA Warning on Space Station Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s plan to boost the SpaceX satellite fleet by 30,000 could endanger the International Space Station and hamper efforts to watch for potentially catastrophic asteroid strikes, NASA said.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarC

  • Fire Burns at Large Encampment Near Interstate 280 in San Francisco

    A fire was burning at a large homeless encampment next to Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco Thursday morning.

  • Fed’s Annual Stress Tests to Assume Massive Joblessness, Commercial Real Estate Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. banks will be tested against a hypothetical massive surge in unemployment and a crash in commercial real estate in the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests, according to the scenarios announced Thursday. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated a

  • Who is Louisiana Rep. Daryl Deshotel and why did he drop $1 million into his own campaign?

    Marksville Republican state Representative Daryl Deshotel said he's not ruling out any future political opportunity.

  • South Kingstown sergeant alleges sexual harassment and gunpoint threat by former lieutenant

    A lawsuit, in federal court, accuses the town of failing to protect the sergeant from a hostile work environment.

  • Roger Stone raked in tens of thousands of dollars from defending Matt Gaetz and endorsing up-and-coming GOP candidates

    New FEC filings show that Roger Stone's company, Drake Ventures, has been receiving cash from at least two GOP endorsements.

  • New York City couple’s budget shows they spent almost $30K on food last year, including $19K at restaurants. Reddit is eating it up.

    The latest budget raising eyebrows on Reddit comes from a married couple in New York City earning $170,066 after taxes (their gross income amounts to $310,042). The couple’s Sankey diagram charting their 2021 cash flow claims that “food” took a $29,607 bite out of their budget last year. “Your food budget is my salary guys,” wrote the most upvoted comment.

  • SPACs With $160 Billion Scrounge for Targets as Clock Ticks

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars earmarked for takeovers by blank-check companies have piled up unused as the hot-then-not mania fades for speculative stocks.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAlmost 600 special-purpose ac

  • Dark side of Venus revealed in new NASA photos

    A NASA spacecraft has captured never-before-seen images of Venus, providing stunning views of the hellishly hot surface of the second rock from the sun.

  • Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 70-62 home loss to Wisconsin

    Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' performance against the Badgers on Tuesday night

  • IOC president invokes ‘Olympic Truce’ as Russia’s ongoing threat to Ukraine territorial integrity looms over Winter Games

    BEIJING (AP) — “Observe your commitment to this Olympic Truce,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach beseeched the international community at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. As the Games unfold against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, even Bach himself had palpably distanced the IOC from the Olympic Truce in the runup to the opening ceremony. “We can only appeal: ‘Please respect your own commitment,’ ” he said at a Feb. 3 press conference where he labeled the U.N. resolution merely a “highly symbolic act.”