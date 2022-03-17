Rocket strike on Kyiv street
CCTV footage shows the moment an apparent rocket strike hit a street in downtown Kyiv, causing a huge explosion and killing at least one person.
Germany's parliament heard Zelensky. Then it voted on birthdays.
Community Crime Meeting
NASA's next-generation moon rocket was due on Thursday to make a highly anticipated, slow-motion journey from an assembly plant to its launch pad in Florida for a final round of tests in the coming weeks that will determine how soon the spacecraft can fly. The process of moving the 5.75-million-ton, 32-story-tall SLS-Orion spacecraft out of its Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), weather permitting. The spectacle will be carried live on NASA Television and the space agency's website.
Leadership of the Tampa Police Department hangs in the balance as the City Council votes Thursday on Mayor Castor's controversial police chief pick, Mary O'Connor.The intrigue: O'Connor has been running the department since last month despite lacking a mandate to do so. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The five weeks since Mayor Castor nominated O'Connor for the job have been choppy.O'Connor addressed a DUI charge 27 years ago that led to
STORY: This Iraqi innovator powers his house with clean energyLocation: Basra, IraqZaid Mohammed installed solar panels and small windmillswhich allow him to weather the frequent power cuts in Basra(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) CLEAN ENERGY INNOVATOR, ZAID MOHAMMED, SAYING: "Currently, the solar and wind energy systems that I have installed are helping me save on many things like kerosene generators, gasoline generators, and private subscription generators. I am completely self-sufficient in the current situation. This solar system is completely sufficient. I do not need any energy from generators. If the state electricity goes off for a week, I don't."Clean energy has become more popular in the oil-rich province of Basra (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) OWNER OF COMPANY SELLING POWER SYSTEMS, AHMED AL-BAYATI, SAYING: "In 2017, we used to sell 20 to 30 panels in one month. Now we exceed 200 to 250 panels a month. But we see this as a very slow progress considering the situation the country is going through. The country and Basra need electricity, we have sunlight available all year round and there are highly efficient modern technologies imported into the country but citizens do not have the mentality to make use of solar energy yet.”
The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back.
To book, travelers must use the code "C450" when booking online or with the Amtrak app.
Susie Evans confirmed that she reached out to Gabby Windey before dating Clayton again, and that the pair are still friends.
Alex Ovechkin is third all-time with 767 goals, but the ageless Jaromir Jagr cautioned Capitals' captain not to get too comfortable.
They say distance makes the heart grow fonder. It did for Darla and Dan!
While he ultimately did not get down on one knee, Clayton Echard met with beloved Bachelor franchise jewelry designer Neil Lane to find the perfect ring with Susie Evans in mind
As the war in Ukraine rages on, diplomats trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal have been forging ahead with negotiations despite distractions caused by the conflict. (March 16)
Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams went to a Billie Eilish concert together and Billie responded to Deepti's IG story.
Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger had high praise for Ukrainian forces as he discussed the invasion of the country by Russia.
PARIS (Reuters) -President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would make France more self-sufficient, cut taxes, reform the labour market and get tougher on immigration if he wins a second term in next month's election. Opinion polls show Macron's longtstanding lead over rival candidates has grown in recent weeks, with voters approving of his diplomatic efforts over the Ukraine war. "We are at a tipping point where we can make a real difference," Macron told a news conference, highlighting the war on the European Union's doorstep and the global challenge of climate change.
DUBAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday it has written guarantees it can carry out its work as a party to the Iran nuclear deal, suggesting Moscow could allow a revival of the tattered 2015 pact to go forward. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments appeared to signal Moscow may have backed off its previous view that Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine were an impediment to salvaging the nuclear deal.
Everett, Wash.-based Wave Motion Launch Corp. has been awarded $1.3 million to support the venture’s efforts to develop a barrel-less launcher technology that could eventually be used to send payloads to space. Wave Motion was selected for project funding from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division via the Naval Surface Technology and Innovation Consortium. NSTIC offers federally funded research and business opportunities related to naval surface technology innovation, wi
Pope Francis on Wednesday evoked the spectre of a nuclear war, where whoever is left of humanity would have to start all over again on "the day after", and appeared to ask God to stop the aggressor in Ukraine. The 85-year-old Francis dedicated his address at his weekly general audience to ageing and corruption in society, telling the Biblical story of the Great Flood that God used to punish a sinful and corrupt humanity and which only Noah and his family survived. "Our imagination appears increasingly concentrated on the representation of a final catastrophe that will extinguish us," he said, then departing from his prepared text to add: "such as that which would happen with an eventual atomic war."
A yacht owned by Russian oligarch and longtime Putin associate Vladimir Strzhalkovsky is stranded in Norway.
The number of colleges and universities that are Hispanic Serving Institutions fell as Latino enrollment declined during the pandemic, according to new data.