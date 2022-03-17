Rocket strike on Kyiv street

Reuters Videos

STORY: This Iraqi innovator powers his house with clean energyLocation: Basra, IraqZaid Mohammed installed solar panels and small windmillswhich allow him to weather the frequent power cuts in Basra(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) CLEAN ENERGY INNOVATOR, ZAID MOHAMMED, SAYING: "Currently, the solar and wind energy systems that I have installed are helping me save on many things like kerosene generators, gasoline generators, and private subscription generators. I am completely self-sufficient in the current situation. This solar system is completely sufficient. I do not need any energy from generators. If the state electricity goes off for a week, I don't."Clean energy has become more popular in the oil-rich province of Basra (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) OWNER OF COMPANY SELLING POWER SYSTEMS, AHMED AL-BAYATI, SAYING: "In 2017, we used to sell 20 to 30 panels in one month. Now we exceed 200 to 250 panels a month. But we see this as a very slow progress considering the situation the country is going through. The country and Basra need electricity, we have sunlight available all year round and there are highly efficient modern technologies imported into the country but citizens do not have the mentality to make use of solar energy yet.”