Can Rocketize Have as Much Impact on the Crypto Market as Dogecoin and Tezos?

Rocketize (JATO) is the latest meme coin on cryptocurrency lists of tokens with the potential to shake the crypto market in the current cycle.

Memes are the most recent stage in language development in our interconnected society, communicating ideas and values in visual and literary formats. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies that use hype from popular internet culture to attract a large group of followers connected by their shared taste in memes.

Keep reading to discover why crypto analysts choose Rocketize (JATO) as a long-term cryptocurrency investment choice among the many altcoins on the market.

Rocketize Is Reviving the Meme Market

Rocketize (JATO) is the only meme coin offering decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases on a massive scale.

Unlike most other meme tokens, Rocketize (JATO) has a deflationary burn mechanism where a percentage of the total token supply is destroyed permanently by sending it to an inaccessible wallet. This way, the Rocketize (JATO) token is primed to increase in value as more coins are mined.

Furthermore, the Rocketize (JATO) token is a financial incentive to community members who want to join in managing the platform’s custom decentralized exchange (DEX).

Holders of the Rocketize (JATO) token also obtain governance rights on major consensus decisions regarding the platform’s upgrades and authority.

The Rocketize (JATO) token is currently available for purchase, with a 7% bonus on every successful buy in its ongoing second pre-sale stage. An additional 60% sign-up bonus is applied on purchases executed within 30 minutes of registration for the Rocketize (JATO) pre-sale.

In addition, buyers who make multiple Rocketize (JATO) token purchases are entitled to 70% and 90% bonuses on their second and third purchases, respectively.

Dogecoin: Do Only Good Everyday

Due to its massive popularity among crypto market speculators and traders, Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the few instantly recognizable crypto tokens.

Although the Dogecoin (DOGE) token might have been created as a parody of the Bitcoin blockchain, it has since surpassed its humble origins to become a critical digital asset of its own.

Dogecoin (DOGE) uses an improved Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm, which allows faster transaction confirmation times and lowers network fees. Hence, Dogecoin (DOGE) is often used as an option in micropayments, such as fundraising and tipping for digital goods and services.

Moreover, Dogecoin (DOGE) can be mined alongside other cryptocurrencies using cheaper computers, making it more accessible to a wider market.

Thus, the Dogecoin (DOGE) token is the only meme coin among the top ten cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization, per CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is expected to maintain its meme market dominance as the market recovers from the recent crypto collapse.

Entering the Future of Crypto with Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) is the native cryptocurrency of the Tezos (XTZ) blockchain, a distributed network offering secure, advanced infrastructure to cryptocurrency users.

Unlike the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain and Ethereum blockchain, Tezos (XTZ) is resistant to any hard forks of its blockchain. This means that the Tezos (XTZ) platform can evolve without its blockchain history ever being corrupted.

In addition, the Tezos (XTZ) platform is smart-contract programmable and supports the creation of unlimited decentralized applications (dApps).

Tezos (XTZ) uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to validate financial transactions between its users. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model is a cheaper, greener alternative to crypto mining and is becoming more popular in the coin market.

The Tezos (XTZ) token can be staked to acquire rights to make governance decisions affecting its blockchain. Tezos’s (XTZ) price is projected to soar as more decentralized applications (dApps) are built on its tamper-proof network.

Conclusion

Meme coins have experienced a recent boom in value and users after the success of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Rocketize (JATO) is a new token that builds on that legacy to create more financial opportunities for crypto market investors.

Contrary to Dogecoin (DOGE), the Rocketize (JATO) token offers extra utility as a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. This hybrid offering gives Rocketize (JATO) the potential to be the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022.

So, why not use Rocketize’s (JATO) pre-sale as a great opportunity to invest in this impressive cryptocurrency and gain massive investment returns?

