Rockets from Gaza hit Israel, Israel admits striking ambulance in Gaza

In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.