What do rockets from Gaza have to do with a housing dispute in Jerusalem? Here's what's behind the latest cycle of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas is the latest in a bloody series of confrontations — including in 2008, 2012 and 2014 — that has shaken the Middle East and beyond. Yahoo News National Security Correspondent Zach Dorfman explains what's behind the latest flare-up of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Video Transcript

ZACH DORFMAN: The outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas is the latest in a bloody series of confrontations, including in 2008, 2012, and 2014 that has shaken the Middle East and beyond. The spark was an impending decision by the Israeli Supreme Court involving a decades-old land dispute involving dozens of Palestinian families facing eviction in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The neighborhood, which is predominantly Palestinian, is in East Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state. Israel has occupied the area, as well as the West Bank, since capturing the territory from Jordan in 1967. Beginning on May 6th, violent clashes broke out between Israeli police and Palestinians in Jerusalem over the anticipated evictions. Violence intensified the next day, the last Friday of Ramadan, as stone-wielding Palestinians faced off against Israeli security personnel in and near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

The Temple Mount compound, of which Al-Aqsa is part, is also the holiest site in Judaism. Israeli police used tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets against protesters, including within the mosque. Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, soon joined the fray, issuing an ultimatum to Israel, one it knew would be ignored, to withdraw from the Al-Aqsa compound.

When the deadline passed, Hamas launched rockets toward Jerusalem, thus initiating the latest shooting war between Israel and the Islamist militant group. Since then, Hamas has launched thousands of missiles at major Israeli population centers, though most have been neutralized by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. Israel, meanwhile, has undertaken a series of punishing air strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, including against Hamas's military commanders.

Buildings it claims are linked to Hamas's military, including one housing the Associated Press, among many other international media organizations. It has also destroyed a large network of tunnels beneath Gaza used by Hamas to ferry militants and weapons. Israeli strikes have killed over 200 Gazans, including over 60 children. Hamas rocket attacks have killed at least 12 Israelis, including two children.

For decades, Al-Aqsa has been a critical flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Protests against the mosque launched the second Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, that began in 2000. But why did Hamas decide to launch rockets toward Jerusalem now? And indeed, for the first time since 2014? What was Hamas's objective, since the rocket attacks would have no tangible effect on the Israeli occupation? The answer has less to do with Israeli-Hamas relations, than the dynamics between different Palestinian factions.

Palestinians in the West Bank are governed by the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority, while the Gaza Strip is run by Hamas. Hamas and Fatah have been estranged since 2007, when the two sides fought a short but bloody Civil War. Since then, both sides have sought to burnish their credentials in Palestinian public opinion, and in particular, both sides want to be seen as the rightful defenders and protectors of Palestinian territorial claims, especially sites with acute religious and national significance to Palestinians, like Al-Aqsa.

The decision by Hamas to show that it, and not Fatah, represented the Palestinian national movement by launching rockets at Israel may have been prompted by the recent decision of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to postpone the first presidential and parliamentary elections in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza since 2006.

While Abbas stated he was scuttling the elections because of Israeli restrictions on Palestinian voters in East Jerusalem, many believe the real reason was fears among Fatah leadership that Hamas might win the vote. Hamas's actions have bolstered embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and undermined the ideologically diverse group of Israeli political parties that were, until the start of the war, negotiating to form a coalition to remove Netanyahu from the premiership, which he has held since 2009.

Meanwhile, experts say that the latest outburst of violence, though bloody and destructive, will have little effect on the overall Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as the events follow a familiar cyclic pattern in Hamas and Israel's actions.

Recommended Stories

  • What the IDF's past special-ops missions reveal about how Israel takes out Hamas' rockets and tunnels

    "The Israelis are top-notch, easily among the top five special-operations communities in the world," a former Delta Force operator told Insider.

  • Israel and Hamas accused of war crimes in Gaza

    More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already face allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. (May 18)

  • Op-Ed: How the world could help end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — and prevent future clashes

    Israel can't solve this on its own. Returning to how things were before the latest fighting is no answer, unless we want the deadly cycle to repeat.

  • Israel unleashes more strikes after U.S. pleads for de-escalation

    Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

  • Israel strikes Gaza after vowing to press on

    Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel. (May 20)

  • Israel targets homes of Hamas commanders as Gaza fighting hits day 10

    The fighting in the Gaza Strip has entered its tenth day with efforts toward a ceasefire ramping up but still yielding little progress.Why it matters: 219 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, at least half of them civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel is now under growing international pressure to end its operation, including from the Biden administration, Israeli officials say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Hamas continued to fire rockets towards Israel on Wednesday but the numbers decreased and the fire focused on towns and cities in southern Israel. Israeli officials say Hamas has begun rationing its rockets, fearing the fighting could continue for a longer period than expected.The Israeli air force continued its airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday and said it was focusing on Hamas and Islamic Jihad field commanders’ houses and on parts of Hamas’ tunnel system in Gaza.Behind the scenes: When Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Tuesday to his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, he focused much more on the need for de-escalation than on Israel's right to self-defense, according to the Israeli officials. That's a shift from previous communications between top U.S. and Israeli officials.Meanwhile Egypt, Qatar and the UN are leading the push towards a ceasefire.Egypt presented to Israel and Hamas a proposal for a basic "quiet for quiet" ceasefire, Israeli officials say.Hamas officials told the Egyptians they're ready for a ceasefire but want Israel to take steps regarding the situation in Jerusalem, while Israel refuses to discuss any agreement that would link the Gaza conflict to Jerusalem, sources familiar with the talks tell me. The backstory: The current escalation began last Monday in Jerusalem after Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, where Palestinians had been protesting the possible evictions of six Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers. After the raid, Hamas fired rockets on Israel.What they're saying: “We don’t stand with a timer. We want to achieve the goals of the operation. Previous operations lasted a long time so it is not possible to set a time frame on the operation," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a briefing to foreign ambassadors on Wednesday.Privately, Israeli officials say the ceasefire talks could gain momentum in the next 24 hours, but contend that such a pause would be fragile and could collapse quickly.What’s next: The Israeli security cabinet is expected to convene on Wednesday to discuss the ceasefire talks.In New York, negotiations on a French-led draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire are expected to start.On Thursday, the UN General Assembly will convene to discuss the Gaza crisis. It's unclear if the meeting will include a vote on a non-binding resolution. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AP Interview: Hamas official says 'no shortage of missiles'

    A senior Hamas official said in an interview Thursday that he expects a cease-fire between the group’s Gaza branch and Israel within a day, but warned that Hamas has “no shortage of missiles.” Osama Hamdan also told The Associated Press that Mohammed Deif, an elusive Hamas commander who has been hunted by Israel for decades, is alive and remains in charge of Gaza military operations. Deif, also known as Abu Khaled, is by far Israel’s most wanted target in Gaza.

  • In photos: Palestinians strike across occupied territories, Israel in show of unity

    Palestinians across the occupied territories and Israel on Tuesday went on strike in a collective show of unity as the fighting between Israel and Hamas raged on. The big picture: Businesses shuttered for the day and schools were closed to protest the Israeli military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the looming evictions of several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation and the treatment of Palestinian citizens of Israel. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProtests took place across the occupied West Bank and in some cities in Israel that have large Palestinian populations. While the protests remained peaceful in many places, violence broke out in some areas — with Israeli forces firing tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians throwing rocks and some of whom set fire to tires, per AP. At least three protesters were killed and more than 140 were wounded Tuesday, AP reported, citing Palestinian health authorities. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded by gunshots. Of note: Tuesday's strike came a little over a week after recent fighting between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, began. More than 215 Palestinians, including 63 children have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. At least 12 people, including two children, in Israel have been killed by rockets fired from Gaza, according to Israeli authorities. A Palestinian man walks past shuttered stores in East Jerusalem. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians demonstrate in the city of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, in solidarity with Gaza. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians walk past shuttered stores in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus as a general strike is observed in solidarity with Gaza and Jerusalem. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian citizens of Israel rally in Haifa, Israel. Photo: Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images An aerial picture shows an empty main road in Hebron during a Palestinian general strike. Photo: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images A man walks past shuttered Palestinian stores in Hebron during Tuesday's strike. Photo: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian protester confronts Israeli troops at the Hawara checkpoint south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images Israeli soldiers restrain a Palestinian protester in Bethlehem. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Israeli troops fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest in Bethlehem. Photo: AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper... France pushes Gaza ceasefire call at UN Security CouncilBiden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with NetanyahuU.N. envoy resumes push for cease fire in Gaza"Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • EXPLAINER: How did Hamas grow its arsenal to strike Israel?

    In this fourth war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the Islamic militant group has fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, some hitting deeper in Israeli territory and with greater accuracy than ever before. The unprecedented barrages reaching as far north as the seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv, coupled with drone launches and even an attempted submarine attack, have put on dramatic display a homegrown arsenal that has only expanded despite the choke hold of a 14-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the coastal strip. “The magnitude of (Hamas) bombing is much bigger and the precision is much better in this conflict,” said Mkhaimar Abusada, a professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza City.

  • NYPD Looking For Attacker Who Repeatedly Punched and Bit Asian Man's Fingers

    A 48-year-old man of Asian descent was allegedly punched multiple times and bitten on the hand by a shirtless attacker at a sidewalk in Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan on Tuesday morning. Unprovoked attack: The unnamed victim was walking along West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue when an unknown assailant approached him and started punching him repeatedly, reported WABC. In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned the violent attack, which he says a part of “an alarming, disgusting pattern.”

  • Mitch McConnell's full support of Israel gets mixed reaction at home in Kentucky

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has given several speeches showing support for Israel in the current conflict. That got mixed reactions back home in Louisville.

  • Passengers applaud as pilot gives emotional speech on final flight after 43 years

    Nearly 18 million watch Delta Airline captain bid farewell to four decades of flying, in emotional video

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Mitch McConnell opposes commission on Capitol riot despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

    Kentucky Republican says he will reject ‘slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study’ events of 6 January

  • Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’

    FBI reveals Instagram video of alleged Capitol rioter boasting about the insurrection

  • Georgia woman wanted for battery after brutal attack at Little Caesars restaurant

    Brittany Kennedy, 25, is identified as the suspect in the alleged incident

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.