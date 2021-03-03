Rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting U.S. troops

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

At least 10 rockets on Wednesday morning "targeted" the Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq that's hosting U.S.-led coalition troops, coalition spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said.

Details: There were no immediate reports of casualties. Iraq's military said the attack didn't result in major losses and "security forces had found the launch pad used for the missiles," per AP.

The big picture: It's the first such attack since the U.S. launched an airstrike against facilities in Syria associated with an Iran-backed militia group last week following recent attacks on American and coalition personnel in Iraq — including one that killed a Filipino contractor last month.

  • Al Asad Airbase was one of two Iraqi bases where U.S. troops are stationed struck by Iran in January last year following the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Of note: Wednesday's attack comes two days before Pope Francis is due to make the first papal visit to Iraq.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the attack and further context.

