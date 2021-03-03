Rockets hit Iraq base hosting U.S. troops

Rebecca Falconer
At least 10 rockets on Wednesday morning "targeted" the Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq that's hosting U.S.-led coalition troops, a coalition spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said.

The big picture: There were no immediate reports of casualties in the attack — the first on a U.S.-led coalition base in the region since the United States launched an airstrike against facilities in Syria linked to an Iran-backed militia group last week. It comes two days before Pope Francis is due to make the first papal visit to Iraq.

