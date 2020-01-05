Rockets were launched at the US Embassy in Baghdad for the second night in a row

us embassy More

Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Multiple rockets landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq Sunday evening, marking the second such attack in the last day.

Police told multiple outlets that six people were wounded as three rockets landed in the city's heavily secured Green Zone and three others nearby.

US entities in the country have been increasingly under fire in recent weeks, and the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military official, by US forces triggered fiery responses from Iraq and Iran.

Of six rockets that fell in Baghdad, three struck the city's heavily secured Green Zone and three in a nearby area, Al Jazeera reported.

Police told the outlet that at least six people had been wounded in the attacks, which employed Katyusha rockets.

It was the second such attack in the last few days after two rockets previously landed in the Green Zone, which contains the country's parliament, government offices, and foreign embassies, on Saturday.

The strike comes at a tense time in US-Iraqi relations and is the latest of 14 times in the last two months that US entities in the country have been targeted.

The Daily Mail reported that Sunday's strike came after violent pro-Iran faction Kataeb Hezbollah warned Iraqi security forces to get away from US troops at bases across the country by 5 p.m. local time.

Last week, US authorities condemned attacks like a violent siege at the embassy and a December 27 rocket attack that killed an America military contractor near Kirkuk, Iraq. The White House connected both attacks to Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military official, before he was killed under orders from President Donald Trump.

The US shocked the region when a successful airstrike killed Soleimani at the Baghdad airport on January 3, triggering fiery responses from Iraq and Iran that appeared to be an escalation in tensions with the US.

American lawmakers and officials bat down concerns over security threats to the US in the wake of the attack after Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for Americans in the wake of Soleimani's killing.

