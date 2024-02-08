Rockfall closes popular hiking trail in Yosemite National Park. Here’s what we know so far

A popular Yosemite National Park trail was closed this week due to a rockfall.

Travel on the trail between Happy Isles and the Vernal Fall Footbridge is prohibited “until further notice,” park authorities announced Tuesday on Facebook.

A detour is available for park visitors, authorities said.

“Hikers should follow posted detour signs from the Happy Isles shuttle stop (No. 16) to the stock trail behind the Happy Isles Art & Nature Center,” the park said on Facebook.

Where is the closed trail in Yosemite National Park?

Located east of Modesto off Highway 120 Yosemite National Park is known for its dramatic waterfalls, rock formations and redwood forests.

The closed trail is between Happy Isles and the Vernal Fall footbridge, which is well-known for travelers who want to catch a glimpse of the Merced River, Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall, according to Yosemite Hikes.

The Vernal Fall footbridge is generally the first point for hikers to stop and gaze on their way up to the Mist Trail or Half Dome. It is a 2-mile hike round-trip that can be done in one to two hours.

Happy Isles is a 2.5-mile hike starting from Curry Village to the east end of Yosemite Valley near the Mist Trail. While not considered “memorable” by Yosemite Hikes, the hike is typically tranquil.

Wilderness safety tips

The Yosemite National Park website offers some wilderness safety tips for visitors.

“Visitors to the Yosemite Wilderness must accept the risks as part of the wilderness experience,” the website says.

If you get lost due to a detour or a natural event, the park website says visitors should try finding their location by using a map, compass or landmark.

When that is not possible, the website advises travelers to stay put and signal for help by using a mirror or reflective object, and repeating the signal three times as a universal distress call.

“Keep in mind that cell phones will not get reception in most Wilderness areas and satellite phones will not work in all areas,” the website states.