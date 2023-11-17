Rockford has a $31 million surplus. Just how does that happen?

Rockford officials are discussing how best to utilize a surprising 2022 general fund operating surplus of more than $31 million.

The unexpected windfall that came as we emerged from the global pandemic could be used to reconstruct streets, replace 100-year-old water mains and outdated equipment and to perhaps build a new fire station. Other officials say that maybe it should be put toward other, less glamorous obligations like pensions.

But how did we get here? Let's take a closer look.

Wait, Rockford has a surplus?

The 2022 budget was produced in 2021, a year that was still being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Economists that municipalities across Illinois count on to make predictions about what to expect in statewide taxes, projected high unemployment and wage reductions which would mean less taxes. That didn't happen. Unemployment actually fell. The labor market became highly competitive and people demanded higher paying jobs. That all added up to a revved up economy, inflation and higher tax collections than expected. It also meant that Rockford struggled to fill key jobs and police officer positions remained vacant.

So what is the reserve fund balance?

Rockford by policy keeps a 20% reserve fund balance at all times. This money is needed in case of an emergency or an unusual amount of snow driving up costs for snowplowing or there is more overtime needed than expected for public safety reasons. But in 2022, revenue collections from statewide per capita sources like income taxes and business taxes (also known as personal property replacement taxes) were far higher than expected. Not counting $39.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city surplus ballooned by $30.1 million to $77.2 million.

What should the fund balance be?

If the city was in tune with its reserve policy, it would have 20% of its 2023 $184.3 million general fund or 36.9 million in reserve. So the city currently has about $40.4 million more in reserves than is called for by its fiscal policy.

Davis Park, seen here Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in downtown Rockford, is one of several places where city leaders are hoping to spend a $31 million surplus.

How should the city spend that money?

Mayor Tom McNamara's administration has some suggestions for how to invest excess reserve funds. They include building a new fire station to replace the aged Rural Street Fire station, replacing obsolete Rockford Fire Department communications equipment, investing in Davis Park and reconstructing a large stretch of Auburn Street and replacing 100-year-old water mains along the way.

Are there other ideas?

Some like Ald. Tim Durkee, R-1, have other ideas. Durkee likes the idea of a new fire station and setting aside money to guard against legal exposure. But he said that with huge amounts of pension debt looming, maybe some of those reserves should go toward heading off that crisis and paying off any other lingering debts that are costing the city interest. Rock Valley College Trustee Bob Trojan suggests using a portion of the funds to create an entrepreneurial fund in conjunction with the Eiger Lab.

The cars drive by the intersection of Auburn Street and Springfield Avenue Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Rockford.

