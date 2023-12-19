Rockford area Democrats, Republicans butt heads at legislative luncheon

Republican legislators worked to portray Illinois policies as anti-business during a panel discussion Monday while Democrats pointed to Stellantis' planned $5 billion investment in Belvidere and the planned Chicago to Rockford train line as evidence to the contrary.

State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, argued that Illinois has a "toxic tax climate" and tax policies that are punitive. He said they are driving manufacturing and other businesses out of Illinois, and pointed to an estate tax, a tax on inheritance worth more than $4 million, as an "egregious" tax policy.

"We are losing a lot of those (job) creators to other states," said Chesney, arguing that fewer incentives would be needed for businesses in Illinois if tax policy were improved.

Nearly 250 people attended the at-time pointed debate, held during the Northern Illinois Council of Governments Legislative Luncheon at Cliffbreakers in Rockford.

The Council of Governments is a bipartisan alliance of area government bodies managed by the Region 1 Planning Council and advocating on issues viewed as important to the region.

Often called the Northern Illinois COG, it is co-chaired by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

Former Transform Rockford executive director Mike Schablaske moderated the event. It was meant to shed light on what to expect from the Illinois General Assembly in the new year.

Republican and Democrat participants were given the opportunity to sound off on a myriad of topics from state funding for infrastructure, the Invest in Kids Act, health care for migrants and job growth.

Republican participants were on the attack for most of the session while Democrats defend state policies.

Republicans advocated for a fair map for drawing Congressional and legislative districts in the Democratic controlled state. But Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford, said that reform is unlikely when states around the country have gerrymandered districts that favor Republicans.

"That would have to be a federal mandate," Vella said, so it would apply to all states.

Opinions of Republicans in the house are rarely sought by Democrats who hold the majority, said state Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park. He called for a better working relationship but did not know how it would happen.

"Anyone who says we are working together, is lying straight to your face," Cabello said. "That's the reality."

State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Loves Park, who worked with state Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, to bring a casino to Rockford, countered that the vast majority of legislation is bipartisan and approved unanimously.

But Stadelman said politics too often gets in the way of cooperation with "people trying to grandstand and get headlines."

"We do at least try to have conversations, try to carve out some middle ground," Stadelman said. "At the end of the day, bipartisan legislation with input from Republicans and Democrats is the best legislation."

Organizers hope the luncheon becomes an annual event just before Christmas each year.

