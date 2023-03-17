A Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy is expected to be OK after being shot in the head by a suspect with a BB gun.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the 400 block of South Greenwood Road just before 5 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in the backyard with a BB gun.

Authorities say the suspect fired the BB gun at deputies, hitting one of them in the head. The suspect was taken into custody and was taken to the Winnebago County jail.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries. The name of the deputy was not released.

The suspect's name or age were also not released as of Thursday night.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford-area deputy shot in the head with a BB gun, suspect in custody