Rockford-area man arrested on multiple counts of child pornography charges

A Cherry Valley man was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges.

Matthew G. Pierce, 42, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a class 2 felony, and two counts of dissemination of child pornography, a class X felony.

On Tuesday, Illinois State Police agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of North Cherry Street in Cherry Valley where they recovered evidence of child pornography.

Pierce is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The Illinois State Police provides the following resource for parents and for the public to report crimes against children.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip line at cybertipline.com.

To keep kids safe online, learn more at: illinoisattorneygeneral.gov and cybertipline.org.

Survivors of sexual abuse can visit: missingkids.org.

