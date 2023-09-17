Rockford area man arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old boy
A Rockford area man was arrested Friday night following the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.
The shooting took place in the 200 block of Townline Avenue in South Beloit.
The man, Jose Sandovaltenorio, has been charged with child endangerment and for not having a Firearm Owners Identification Card.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to Townline Avenue in South Beloit about 8 p.m. Friday for a shooting.
Upon arriving, deputies located 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the charges against Sandovaltenorio, the sheriff's department said in a news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford area man arrested in death of 10-year-old boy