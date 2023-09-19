Rockford area man charged in shooting death of 10-year-old boy released from jail

A South Beloit man charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy was ordered released from the Winnebago County Jail Monday following a detention hearing.

Jose Sandovaltenorio, 30, of South Beloit, was charged with endangering the life of a child and possessing firearms without a Firearm Owners Identification Card. Sandovaltenorio had kept a pair of pistols unsecured but hidden in his bedroom beneath a loose floorboard, prosecutors told Associate Judge Scott R. Paccagnini.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley asked Paccagnini to deny Sandovaltenorio release.

But lawyer Jason Tempin said Sandovaltenorio has no criminal record and that although the death was tragic, there was no evidence the South Beloit man posed a continuing threat since his firearms were seized as evidence.

Paccagnini noted that Sandovaltenorio had lived in the area for 13 years without serious legal trouble. He ruled that under the Pretrial Fairness Act, which ended cash bail in Illinois on Monday, Sandovaltenorio should be released.

The judge ordered the South Beloit man to stay away from the family home and to have no contact with his wife or children.

"We argued he should be detained based on the severity of the charge and the underlying facts, but ultimately the court disagreed and found he should be released with those conditions," Hanley said.

Prosecutors have sixty days to bring a bill of indictment against Sandovaltenorio. It's possible the charges could be amended or upgraded as an investigation continues.

The shooting took place Friday in the 200 block of Townline Avenue in South Beloit.

Prosecutors said that Sandovaltenorio and his wife had left to go out to eat or attend a festival in Beloit, leaving the 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl alone at home.

Authorities found realistic toy guns near the actual guns including a Springfield 9-mm pistol, prosecutors said.

