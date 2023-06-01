Rockford-area official charged with DUI over holiday weekend

A Winnebago County Board member has been charged with driving drunk.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office said Jaime Salgado (D-12) was arrested Sunday night after a sheriff's deputy responded to a vehicle in a field at the dead end of Bauer Parkway.

The deputy found Salgado inside of the vehicle, which had damage to its front end.

Salgado was issued with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.

Salgado was taken to the Winnebago County Jail where he posted bond and was released.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office said it has requested that the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office review the case to determine if charges are appropriate and handle the prosecution if necessary.

If accepted, the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office would handle the case going forward.

Salgado is currently the chair of the Winnebago County Board’s Finance Committee.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford-area official Jaime Salgado charged with driving drunk