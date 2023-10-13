Rockford-area official faces more than 100 years in prison on several charges

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has charged Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss after she was accused of stealing funds from the county for personal expenses.

Raoul's office filed a 26-count indictment against Bliss, 53, of Belvidere.

The indictment alleges that, while serving as county clerk and recorder, Bliss stole money from the county and used a Boone County credit card to pay for personal expenses, including purchasing groceries and tires for her personal vehicle and paying off personal debt.

“Elected officials have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly,” Raoul said in a news release. “Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf will use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves.”

Here's a look at the charges Bliss faces:

One count of Class 1 felony theft of governmental property, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Three counts of Class 2 felony theft of governmental property, each punishable by up to seven years in prison.

One count of Class 1 felony theft of governmental property by deception, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Three counts of Class 2 felony theft of governmental property by deception, each punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Five counts of Class 3 felony wire fraud, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

In addition, Bliss faces 13 counts of Class 3 felony official misconduct, each punishable by up to five years in prison. These misconduct charges are related to her alleged acts of theft and wire fraud.

Illinois State Police began investigating Bliss for her alleged misconduct in April 2023 after an employee with the county clerk's office reported irregularities that she had discovered in two of the County Clerk’s bank accounts.

Bliss was placed on administrative leave last month.

