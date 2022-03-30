Rockford area residents could soon get free crime-fighting devices for their homes

ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board member Burt Gerl wants to spend his share of the county's COVID stimulus package to buy Ring Video Doorbells for county residents as a way to fight crime.

The electronic doorbell features a camera that lets residents monitor activity that takes place outside their doors — whether they are home or not.

The doorbell comes with a free Neighbors by Ring app. The app allows users to discuss crime and public safety issues and share videos with each other.

"It's really about keeping neighbors safe," Gerl said. "What could I do that would have the greatest impact?"

Crime: Winnebago County alleged Munchausen by Proxy case faces unexpected delay

Earlier this year, the 20-member board agreed to take $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding that the county received and split it up among themselves. Each board member will get $50,000 to spend in their district.

Gerl, a Republican who chairs the board's Public Safety and Judiciary Committee, plans to commit $40,000 to his Ring campaign. He wants other board members to join him.

"It will provide neighbors with a sense of safety, security and it will also provide a level of protection," Gerl said. "This is a great tool not only for law enforcement, but it's a great tool for the State's Attorney's Office when it comes to prosecuting crimes. We all know that video evidence ranks very high when it comes to prosecution."

Recipients of the free doorbells would have to share video from their devices with police, he said.

"That's going to be a big part of the reason why this program works," Gerl said. "It's going to be a relationship between the resident, their neighbors and law enforcement."

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the smallest (and most affordable) smart front door camera from the Amazon-owned smart home brand.

In a similar vein, in 2019 Rockford police announced the creation of a Community Camera Network, a program where homeowners and business owners voluntarily register their cameras and supply contact information.

Story continues

The registered cameras appear on a police-accessible map, and if a crime occurs in an area that has surveillance cameras, police may contact the camera owner seeking to view their recorded video footage during the time of the incident.

Gerl said he hopes the Ring Video Doorbell project blossoms into a countywide initiative. Board members Brad Lindmark and Joe Hoffman have agreed to chip in.

Once the county knows how much funding is available, Gerl said the purchasing department can work to seek the best price.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241, cgreen@rrstar.com or @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford residents could get free Ring Video Doorbell to fight crime