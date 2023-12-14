Rockford-area restaurants wait for help with unemployment insurance increases

While most Rockford-area residents have put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them, some restaurant owners are still haunted by empty kitchens and darkened dining rooms. And they're still paying the price for those closures.

As restaurants were largely shuttered for a year during the pandemic, workers filed for unemployment assistance in massive numbers. As a result, Illinois Department of Employment Security froze unemployment insurance rates for 2020, a move that was presented as a way to help employers through an uncertain time.

But, when restrictions on indoor service were lifted in late January 2021, restaurants and bars were hit with a costly realization.

“They let the rate freeze expire before the closure and capacity mandates were done,” said Zak Rotello, general manager of The Olympic Tavern, the Rockford restaurant his grandfather opened nearly 80 years ago.

Restaurants like The Olympic were suddenly on the hook for unemployment insurance rate increases in early 2021, a time when they weren’t serving customers indoors at all or were under strict capacity limits.

“(It’s) not a small increase either,” Rotello said. “We went from .65% to 8.65%, the highest possible.” When you apply that to a payroll that's in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, we're talking tens of thousands of dollars per quarterly payment. “Can you imagine if your rent, or utilities or other fixed cost (were) 13 times higher without warning?”

Octane owner Patrick Alberto said his unemployment insurance increases have been devastating.

It was more than a year after indoor dining resumed when he started seeing a return to pre-pandemic conditions. And when it finally did, he said, the money went right back out the door — straight to the IDES.

In 2020, Octane’s unemployment insurance premium totaled a manageable $865, Alberto said. In 2021, it was $1,200. It was $11,500 in 2022. This year, it will be $14,500.

“It may not be much for big businesses but for us small businesses, $1,000 per payroll or even $500 per payroll on top of inevitable increase in hourly wages is very difficult,” Alberto said.

Having followed state and local COVID-19 guidelines, partly out of fear that he’d be fined or lose his liquor license, Alberto said he feels betrayed for doing so.

“We were asked to cease indoor dining (and) that resulted us laying off 100% of our employees from 2020 to early 2022,” he said. “We never had a choice.”

Alberto said he saw some light at the end of a dark financial tunnel after he voiced his concerns to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2022, when Pritzker was dining at Octane.

“He was unaware that this was happening,” Alberto said. “He mentioned that he will get his team notified what’s going on and get back to us.”

Alberto said hasn’t heard back from the governor.

Illinois Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, filed House Bill 4036 in May, hoping to appropriate $3 million in state dollars to local restaurants that followed COVID protocols and are now underwater with the IDES, but came up short.

West went back to the drawing board and sought a $3 million grant for qualifying restaurants in Winnebago County that incurred IDES increases during the first quarter of 2021.

“The grace period was only through Q4 of 2020,” West said. “There was no forgiveness for Q1 2021, which is (still) hurting our restaurant owners.”

West was able to secure $1.5 million and is working with the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on how to distribute those funds to area restauranteurs.

West hopes to start rolling out funds in early 2024. Meanwhile, restaurant owners say they hope $1.5 million will be enough. They also can't help but lament.

“Restaurants that continued to operate during the COVID closure mandates made huge profits,” Rotello said. “Now, two years later, those places still have a small (unemployment insurance) payment because they kept their staff on hand instead of closing their doors.

"So, the businesses that closed up per the State of Illinois COVID mandates lost huge amounts of normal day-to-day revenue, and years later we're the ones stuck paying tens of thousands of dollars more than we should. Seems kind of backwards that the state stuck it to us twice for going along with the mandates.”

