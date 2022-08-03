Rockford area sheriff's deputy accused of hitting woman in head with bag of frozen food

ROCKFORD — A Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy faces criminal charges and has been ordered to stay away from a family member after being accused of domestic violence.

According to court records, allegations against Jacob Marino, 36, stem from an incident that occurred on July 4. Authorities allege that on that day, Marino pushed the victim and hit her with a bag of frozen food, causing a lump on her forehead.

Two counts of domestic battery were filed against the deputy on July 7. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released from custody on July 8.

As part of his bond, Marino has been ordered to stay at least 300 feet away from the victim. Records show he is prohibited from having any contact with her, "directly or indirectly (in person, telephone, text, email, social media, through a 3rd person or any other mode or means)."

Marino made his first court appearance on July 25. His next hearing is set for 9:30 a.m., Sept. 1, in Courtroom 467 in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Winnebago County deputy accused of hitting woman with frozen food