Rockford-area sheriff's office issues warning about phone scam

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning to the public.

The Sheriff’s Department said it has received numerous reports from citizens indicating they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect has attempted to obtain money from the victims by falsely claiming they have a warrant and demanding money.

The suspect then encourages the victim to deposit money or bitcoin to the sheriff’s office for the warrant to be vacated.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be cautious when answering calls from numbers they do not recognize, especially if the caller asks for money.

Individuals should never provide anyone with their personal credit card or bank information or transmit any funds to a location that they are not familiar with.

As a reminder, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office does not call residents to tell them they have an outstanding warrant nor ask for any money.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who receives a similar call to report it immediately by calling the non-emergency number at 815-282-2600.

