Rockford attorney wants Tammy Tracey case dismissed, says too much time has passed

ROCKFORD — The attorney representing the man accused of killing Tammy Tracey back in 1987 wants the case thrown out of court because it took police and prosecutors too long to charge his client.

November marks the one-year anniversary of the grand jury indictment in the case that has gripped the Rockford community for more than three decades.

Jesse Smith, 65, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, was charged with first-degree murder in Tracey's death on Nov. 19, 2020, 33 years after the teen went missing.

According to court records, Smith was identified as a suspect early in the investigation. Since his arrest, authorities have only described him as an "acquaintance" of the family.

Smith's lawyer, Christopher DeRango of DeRango & Cain, is arguing that the charges against Smith should be dropped because as many as six potential key witnesses in the case are now dead.

Jesse Smith, 65, is charged with the 1987 murder of 19-year-old Tammy Tracey of Rockford.

"This is not a case where the defendant is complaining of merely a loss of some witnesses' memory, although that is almost assuredly the case as well, instead the defendant is complaining of the loss of actual material witnesses themselves," DeRango argued in a motion filed in the case.

Those witnesses include Kevin Farr, Tracey's boyfriend and one-time suspect; Master Sgt. Harold Hendrickson, one of the lead investigators in the case; and Dr. Robert Stinson, who interviewed a woman who claims to have witnessed the homicide.

"Waiting 30 years to charge a man for murder is bad enough, to do so when there is no justification for the delay is an affront to our system," DeRango said.

Linda Tracey of Rockford looks at a plaque dedicated to her daughter Tammy Tracey on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Searls Park in Rockford.

Winnebago County Assistant State's Attorney Ken LaRue, deputy chief of the criminal bureau, responded to DeRango's motion arguing that the delay impacts both sides of the case.

"Most, if not all, of the witnesses listed by the defense would have been the state's witnesses," LaRue wrote, "and their unavailability impacts the strength of the state's case."

He also noted the defense's motion did not say any of the deceased individuals possessed information that would exonerate Smith of the crime.

Whether or not passage of three decades has hindered the defense's case or aided the prosecution's has yet to be determined.

Smith has pleaded not guilty. Parties are due back in court Friday for a status hearing in the case.

'It can't be'

Billboards went up in 1987 and asked for help in the search of Tammy Tracey. Tracey's skeletal remains were found Friday night, April 15, 1988, in the Sugar River Forest Preserve. Similar billboards were in Rockford this year, too.

In many towns, the mere mention of the name of a perpetrator or victim of a heinous crime can uncap a wellspring of raw emotions for family members, longtime residents and law enforcement officers.

In Rockford, Tammy Tracey is one of those names.

On May 27, 1987, the 19-year-old went to Searls Park to wax her 1979 black Oldsmobile. She was never seen alive again.

Aaron Booker, a retired Winnebago County Sheriff's sergeant, was serving as a Loves Park police officer at the time of Tracey's disappearance. Seven years earlier he served as coach of Tracey's softball team and over time became friends of the family.

"I just remember that tingling feeling that I got," Booker said upon learning that his former "star" shortstop was not only a missing person but possibly a victim of foul play.

"I said, 'It can't be. She's too athletic to be captured, for somebody to grab, to be abducted.' I thought she would definitely run or fight her way out. It had to be somebody that she knew. Somebody that knew something about her and her whereabouts."

Nearly a year passed before her skeletal remains were found on April 15, 1988, in the Sugar River Forest Preserve in Durand. Dental records identified the body as that of Tracey, and an autopsy showed she had been fatally shot and stabbed.

Linda Tracey, Tammy's mother, tried her best to thank each of the more than 150 people who attended a dedication last month in Tammy's name at Searls Park — not only for showing up to honor her daughter that day but for helping to keep her daughter's memory alive all these years.

Tracey declined to speak of Smith's connection to her family saying the criminal case is still ongoing.

But she did say the passage of time has not brought her comfort.

"Everybody thinks because time has gone by, you're supposed to go ahead and live and have your life," she said. "I'm never going to be able to do that. Ever."

