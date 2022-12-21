'Perfect location': New Rockford Beefaroo opens Tuesday

Spud Nik, Beefaroo's mascot, stands outside on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Beefaroo in Rockford.

Beefaroo’s new restaurant on the city’s northeast side is expected to open for business Tuesday morning, according to a company spokeswoman.

Beefaroo brand manager Dawn Durkin said the company passed a city inspection at 1680 N. Alpine Road and the restaurant can now begin serving customers. The restaurant plans to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Durkin.

Beefaroo’s newest location at Highcrest Centre is opening in the former longtime site of Sturdivant’s Menswear, which closed in September 2020.

Construction crews have been reconfiguring the building for months. The project was delayed by supply chain issues, according to Durkin.

The North Alpine location will have 30-40 employees with a dining area that can seat up to 50 customers.

"It's going to be fantastic," Durkin said. "It's a perfect location within the community."

The company currently has three restaurants in Rockford, two in Loves Park and single locations in Machesney Park, Roscoe and the village of West Dundee in Kane County.

Beefaroo was founded in 1967 and is widely known for its burgers, beef sandwiches, salads, cheddar fries and milkshakes.

NEXT Brands and Development, a strategic manager and growth accelerator of franchise brands, acquired the franchising rights to Beefaroo in 2019 and plans to open Beefaroo restaurants in at least four other Midwest states, according to the restaurant’s website.

Dawn Durkin takes orders on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Beefaroo in Rockford.

