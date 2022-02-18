Rockford Catholic school teacher, Boy Scout leader charged with grooming Kane County child
ROCKFORD — A Rockford Catholic school teacher and Boy Scout leader is facing child sex charges in Kane County.
According to Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, 56-year-old Richard Reynolds, a teacher at Holy Family Catholic School in Rockford, was arrested Wednesday and released on a $40,000 bond.
Reynolds is charged with two counts of grooming and a single count of disorderly conduct.
Authorities allege that between September 2019 and March 2021, he sent social media messages to a child, asking the victim to perform sex acts, take pictures of the acts and share them with him.
More crime & courts: Rockford man sentenced to 60 years for sexually assaulting a minor
At the time of the alleged offenses, Reynolds was also serving on the Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and was co-director of Canyon Camp, a scout camp near Stockton.
“The victim, who was younger than 17 years old at the time, knew Reynolds through Reynolds’ association with BSA,” Mosser said in a release.
The case is charged in Kane County because the victim received the social media messages at his home in Kane County, Mosser said.
Reynolds is due in court at 9 a.m., Feb. 28, at the Kane County Judicial Center.
Calls and emails to the Diocese of Rockford and Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America were not returned.
Grooming is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.
Jim Hagerty: jhagerty@rrstar.com; @jimhagerty
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Richard Reynolds, Rockford teacher, Boy Scout leader, faces charges