Rockford Christian remains atop BNC with win over G-K
Rockford Christian remains atop BNC with win over G-K
Rockford Christian remains atop BNC with win over G-K
Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists two days after being traded.
That won't hurt the trade value.
The Boston Celtics' perfect start at home is no more.
Mahomes’ career would land him with a HOF jacket if it ended today, but beating the Bills in Highmark Stadium would add to the mythologizing of a player who has already ascended to football nirvana.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game tonight.
Even though it will be just the second state to cast ballots, many experts say any realistic path for someone other than Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination has to start in the Granite State.
Three councils in the United Kingdom have taken some of their public-facing systems offline due to an ongoing cybersecurity issue. Canterbury City Council, Dover District Council, and Thanet District Council, three local authorities based in the county of Kent, said jointly on Friday that they “are investigating a cyber incident" that has disrupted online services for potentially hundreds of thousands of residents. All three councils said they are working closely with the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), which confirmed to TechCrunch that it is "working to fully understand the impact of an incident.”
The 31-year-old announced her next move, which will keep her close to the game.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
The cleanser has thousands of fans — 13,000 to be exact.
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a report in Deadline, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
Netflix isn’t planning on releasing a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro, nor will the company modify its iPad version to run on the headset. Instead, users will have to resort to the web version, meaning they can’t access features like downloading titles for offline viewing. “Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
Ayaneo’s latest mini PC, the AM02, may look like a Nintendo system from the 1980s, but is actually quite powerful. It ships with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and up to 32GB of RAM.
Why are so many people making Ireland jokes about Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri? Here's what's going on.
New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is next week, followed by Nevada's unusual dueling Republican caucus and primary early next month.
Motorola has unveiled the 2024 Moto G Play smartphone. This year’s model adds a fast-focusing 50MP rear camera, a 6nm Snapdragon 680 4G Mobile Platform processor and double the storage of its predecessor.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Embiid broke a fourth-quarter tie with a personal 10-0 run that put the game out of Denver's reach.
Netflix was close behind thanks to its limited series, Beef.